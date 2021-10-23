Central Bank did everything it could or is it to blame for the rise in the dollar? – 10/23/2021

The appreciation of the dollar against the real is pointed out by economists as the main reason why inflation in Brazil this year is one of the highest among the main economies in the world. Containing the rise in the US currency is therefore one of the remedies that the government has to reduce the impact of this problem on the entire economy.

According to some market professionals, the Central Bank has failed, as it should have acted to smooth the rise in the US currency. For another current, BC is using the instruments it has in the correct shape and measure.

How the Central Bank can influence the dollar

If the Central Bank performs any operation that represents an increase in the dollar’s supply to the market, it helps to hold or reduce the price of the American currency. On the contrary, if the BC operation withdraws dollars from the market, the price rises.

The BC has different instruments to operate in the foreign exchange market. See three of the main ones.

spot market : The BC can sell dollars in transactions carried out on the day, with no maturity date. It is as if you were selling American currency on the stock exchange.

: The BC can sell dollars in transactions carried out on the day, with no maturity date. It is as if you were selling American currency on the stock exchange. Line with repurchase : It works like a loan in dollars: the BC sells the dollar in cash with the commitment to repurchase the same currency for a fixed price after a certain period of time.

: It works like a loan in dollars: the BC sells the dollar in cash with the commitment to repurchase the same currency for a fixed price after a certain period of time. currency swap: Sells contracts maturing in the future that act as insurance against the rise of the dollar. Whoever buys this contract receives the variation of the US currency in the period.

BC’s actions in the foreign exchange market

Central Bank data show that the management of the institution’s current president, Roberto Campos Neto, is operating in the foreign exchange market more than his immediate predecessor, Ilan Goldfajn, who presided over the BC in the government of Michel Temer (2016 to 2019), but less that the Central Bank of Alexandre Tombini, of the Dilma Rousseff government (2010 to 2016).

See below these two charts that reflect two tools used by the Central Bank in the foreign exchange market.

Reservations: Foreign exchange reserves act as a savings in the country’s foreign currency. This is where the government takes the money when the Central Bank sells dollars to the market. When the volume of reserves falls, it means that the Central Bank acted more.

Dollars sold by BC on the spot market

2014 to 2018 : 0

: 0 2019 : US$ 36.9 billion

: US$ 36.9 billion 2020 : US$ 24.8 billion

: US$ 24.8 billion 2021: US$6.7 billion

Exchange Swap: This second graph shows the Central Bank’s net position (what it has to receive versus what it has to pay) in relation to foreign exchange swaps. The more negative the number, the greater the role of the Central Bank in the market offering this dollar-equivalent contract.

BC did a lot, but was it enough?

Economist André Roncaglia, professor at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) points out that in March this year, for example, the BC made dollar sales on the spot market.

At that time, the dollar was accelerating its high, rising from R$ 5.42, on February 24, to R$ 5.78, on March 9, and then retreating to R$ 5.49, on March 19, and then go back up to R$ 5.77, on the 29th of the same month. It was a period of instability in the exchange rate.

Other more constant actions with exchange swaps also intensified this year, especially in moments of greater variation, such as last September 8th, after President Jair Bolsonaro’s coup-like speeches.

And BC has placed more than $12.2 billion in repurchase lines since 2019, compared to $4.7 billion that were placed by previous BC directorates from 2014 to 2018.

Looking at the data, I think BC did a lot. The question is whether I should have done more.

André Roncaglia, Unifesp

BC is doing little

Critics of the Central Bank say that the moment calls for a greater presence of the agency because the world economy has been experiencing imbalances since the beginning of the pandemic. It is an environment that requires more active governments – including in the foreign exchange market.

To aggravate the situation in the Brazilian case, they say, the instability of the dollar is amplified by the doubts that exist in relation to the current government’s commitment to the spending ceiling and budget control.

The exchange rate is more linked to uncertainties than to other factors. Therefore, the Central Bank should act more on the exchange rate to reduce volatility and prevent the price from fluctuating so much.

Nelson Marconi, economist and professor at FGV

For Marconi, executive coordinator of the New Development Studies Center of the Getulio Vargas Foundation, the Central Bank should act more particularly in the spot market.

mobile exchange band

This is also the opinion of the economist who specializes in banking systems Roberto Troster, former chief economist of Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks).

According to him, the Central Bank should use the reserves to sell the dollar on the spot market whenever the quotation of the American currency hits a certain limit. This ceiling would be adjusted based on an average of recent quotes.

Thus, says Troster, the Central Bank would not be creating an artificial trend, but smoothing the upward movement.

In the current government, the variation between the minimum and the maximum of the dollar reached 62%. This shows that Brazil does not have a floating exchange rate, but a volatile exchange rate because the Central Bank acts in a disorganized manner.

Roberto Troster, Troster & Associate

There is a lack of clarity in BC’s performance

For the economist who specializes in foreign exchange Sidnei Nehme, there is no country in the world that lets this market run wild. He highlights that the performance of the Central Bank in the way it has been carried out signals the lack of a strategic plan.

When a BC director says he is not going to interfere and then the agency starts to act more, the reading that remains is that they had the realization that they did not act efficiently and punctually.

Sidnei Nehme, Executive Director of NGO Corretora

Intervention does not work

According to former finance minister Mailson da Nóbrega, the appreciation and volatility of the dollar are more linked to the political uncertainties of the current government than to other factors. And, for this reason, it is useless for the BC to try to increase interventions in the market.

In addition, says the economist, who is a partner at Tendências consulting, holding the dollar price artificially can jeopardize business in the real economy.

In the floating exchange rate, a policy that is already consolidated in Brazil, the interventions of the Central Bank are not made to change the trend because this would affect different markets, such as exports, for example. The performance should only seek to reduce excessive volatility when it appears. And it has been done.

Mailson da Nóbrega, Trends Consulting

The president of the Central Bank quotes exactly this thesis whenever he is asked about the subject. According to Roberto Campos Neto, the agency only acts when what he calls dysfunctionality happens – such as, for example, there is a lack of dollars for a company that needs to pay an import or debt in foreign currency.

Wanted by UOL to talk about the criticisms, the Central Bank did not comment.