Central Bank to intensify Selic hike and projection for the dollar to be revised, says chief economist at XP

SAO PAULO — The new spending cap methodology approved in the Chamber of Deputies yesterday undermines the government’s fiscal credibility, in the view of Caio Megale, chief economist at XP. The expectation, now, is that the Central Bank will intensify the pace of increase in the Selic rate, given the forecast of even greater inflationary pressure.

“Brazil is a very indebted country. Our public debt to GDP is around 80%. The average for emerging countries is around 50%. And our interest rate is high. That is why there is a need to rebalance this foundation of the Brazilian economy. He who gives the credibility that our debt will be honored, that the government will be solvent. This generates currency stability”, said the economist live on Friday (22).

“When our expenses are very high, as is the case in the country, and we have even higher expenses in the future, naturally our interest rate will deteriorate. The spending ceiling rule states that expenditure growth cannot grow beyond inflation. It was created in 2007 and was working, with the exception of the pandemic period, which was natural to have extraordinary expenses”, he added.

Megale stressed that, instead of the government cutting non-relevant expenses, such as parliamentary amendments, subsidies to various sectors of the economy or programs that are not as effective, the decision was to keep all these expenses and change the rule to increase the size of the ceiling, which would allow for more expenses.

“If you have a rule that limits your expenses and, when this rule gets tight, instead of cutting expenses you loosen the rule, that greatly diminishes the credibility of this regime. I think that’s why the economic team members who were more aligned with this system [do teto de gastos] decided to leave”, he said.

“If expenses tend to be higher in the future, projections also tend to be higher for some fundamentals. Today, we project an exchange rate at R$5.20 in the base scenario for this year and R$5.10 for the end of next year. But this was within the framework in which fiscal rules were maintained. What we’re seeing this week is a regime change. We have a new tax regime. If we have a new fiscal regime with more expenses, the exchange rate will probably not be R$ 5.20, it will be higher because of the difference in credibility”, he pointed out.

The economist also stated that a weaker exchange rate puts inflation at risk, so the Central Bank probably tends to react, raising the interest rate more intensely.

“What he’s been saying is: inflation is high, so I’m gradually raising interest rates, but one percentage point increase per meeting is ok, I’ll solve my problem. But there is a baseline scenario here for the fiscal regime. And this week changed the base scenario of BC. So most likely next week, when we are going to have a Copom meeting to decide on the interest rate, the Central Bank should increase more than one percentage point,” he said.

“Political and fiscal uncertainties added to external uncertainties make the scenario more complex going forward. We are going to look forward to the continuity of economic policy going forward. This deterioration of the scenario should happen, albeit in a controlled way, being circumvented by the new members of the economic team”, concluded the chief economist of XP.

Scratchs

Paulo Gama, political analyst at XP, pointed out that the decision to change the spending ceiling rule now has an electoral bias. “We are on the eve of the end of emergency aid, which ends now in October, and the government, for an electoral issue as well, with President Jair Bolsonaro with a popularity that borders on a historic low since the beginning of his term, is trying find some way to enter the following year by rehabilitating, transforming his candidacy into something more competitive”, he said.

“It’s a program that doesn’t fit within the spending ceiling. The government’s determination to spend R$ 400 per month on 17 million families, this account did not close. The government had two alternatives. One was to review expenses and the other was to change the spending ceiling. It had a review scheduled for 2026, not necessarily in this way, but the government decided to do it now. Inflation indices plus precatories end up opening up extra space in expenses of more than R$ 80 billion”, he added.

The analyst pointed out that, as of now, there are three main risks. The first is to observe whether the policy will understand that this open space is enough for all these demands (Auxílio Brasil, electoral fund, etc.). If not, spending pressure is likely to continue.

The second pressure, in his view, is that the government decided in this way to circumscribe a new income transfer program that we will have in 2022 to the 17 million people who will be under the umbrella of Auxílio Brasil. “The invisible contingent, as minister Paulo Guedes called it, remains unattended”, he emphasized.

“And the third risk is that you turn these temporary increases into permanent increases. How is the president who gets elected and is sitting in the chair in 2023 going to cut in half the size of the cash transfer program in place? Even though the ceiling has already been raised and that it now fits within the limit, it is an expense that will be compromised and put pressure on other types of expenses”, said Gama.

Regarding the departure of members of the economic team, the analyst stated that the feeling is that there is room for further progress. “It’s a fourth risk that confirms the other three. The realization that a battle has been won, so there is room for a little more advance [dos interesses eleitorais do governo]. Now it is clear that if [a despesa] knocking on the ceiling, there is a space to change the ceiling”, he concluded.

Interest affects the Stock Exchange: what to do?

Jennie Li, equity strategist at XP, said the main reflection of the worsening fiscal situation is in the future yield curve, especially in longer interest rates. The January 2031 ID, for example, hit 13% today. It was at 7%, 8% at the beginning of the year.

The increase affects the Stock Exchange in three ways: it increases the cost of capital for companies, competes with capital flow, making fixed income more and more attractive, and it increases the cost of debt for companies. The strategist said that the scenario has changed and that there has been an increase in risk perception.

“But that doesn’t mean it’s time to sell everything. This goes against the number one rule of stock investing, which is to buy low and sell high. Whoever goes out selling today can sell their shares at practically the worst level of the year”, he said. “It’s time to be a little more patient and look a little more carefully. It doesn’t mean there aren’t opportunities.”

According to Jennie, investors can adjust their portfolios to have exposure to three types of companies. First, roles from the commodities sector, from exporting companies and, therefore, less exposed to the more delicate domestic scenario.

Second, the strategist recommends stocks from companies with centuries-old growth histories. And third, roles that represent good opportunities. “We saw very sharp falls in the stock market as a whole and several of them are not justified when you look at the fundamentals”, he said. “Right now, it’s to stay away from companies that are highly leveraged, because of the perception of interest rate increase”, he emphasized.

The specialist also said that it is important to have international diversification. “Having a portion of assets abroad is always important. While the Ibovespa drops 10%, the S&P 500 goes up 20% and 30% when you turn it into real. It is time for those who do not have this diversification to start looking at this. It wasn’t even for today, it’s for yesterday. It has a series of available and accessible products”, he stated.

“We had a more pessimistic scenario for the Stock Exchange at 110,000 points. Today we see 102,000 points. It’s pricing a lot of negative stuff. It’s really time to take it easy, make these portfolio adjustments, but don’t leave”, he concluded.

