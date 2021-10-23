Chamber approves the basic text of the PEC dos Precatórios and gives space to Auxílio Brasil

posted on 10/22/2021 06:00



Deputy Hugo Motta, rapporteur of the opinion: “None of the 17 million families will receive less than R$ 400 by December 2022” – (credit: Carlos Moura/CB/DA Press – 4/9/15)

The special committee of the Proposal for the Constitutional Amendment of Precatório (PEC 23/2021), in the Chamber, approved the base text yesterday, by 23 to 11. In search of more fiscal space in the 2022 Budget, the article proposes to change the rules correction of the spending ceiling and, together with the limitation of payment of court orders next year, opening up a fiscal space of around R$ 83.6 billion. Now, the opinion of the rapporteur, Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB), goes to the plenary, where it needs at least 308 votes, in two rounds, to be approved.

Currently, the calculation for correction of the ceiling considers the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), from July of the previous year to June of the following year. If the PEC is approved, this correction must be determined between January and December of the same year.

“When this is added to the court orders, we are talking about something in the region of R$ 83 billion in fiscal space that will be opened next year”, said Motta, confirming that, with this, it will be possible to make the new Bolsa Família, called Auxílio Brasil, in 2022. “None of the 17 million families will receive less R$ 400 until December 2022”, he emphasized.

The proposal has been seen by the Executive as a solution to the impasse between finding space to finance the new minimum income program and the payment of court orders, a current amount of R$ 89 billion, without going beyond the spending ceiling for next year. The idea, according to the PEC, is to establish a limit for payment of the Union’s debts which, in 2022, would be R$ 39.9 billion, and make agreements or postpone the remainder, about R$ 50 billion, for the Budget of the year later.

In addition to proposing a solution to make Brazil Aid feasible, the PEC will allow, if it receives the approval of the House and Senate plenary, the government to spend more during the election year. In addition, it makes room for expenditure of R$ 15 billion outside the spending ceiling this year, exclusively aimed at meeting the vaccination campaign against covid-19 or emergency and temporary actions of a socioeconomic nature.

Renato Aparecido Gomes, tax lawyer at Gomes, Almeida e Caldas Advocacia, stated that, in addition to the government failing to pay a recognized debt within the period established by the courts, the change in the formula for calculating the ceiling will affect the value of debts. “The government will limit payments on these debts and, even more, will change the way in which this debt is updated, so that it is updated in a lower amount,” he explained. “In the end, it’s about defaulting on some creditors to cover this government program.”

Priority

In addition to the ceiling for the settlement of court orders, the PEC maintains the priority queue for payment of debts. Those with values ​​up to R$ 66,000, the so-called Small Value Requisition (RPV), which add up to R$ 20 billion, must be paid in cash and in 2022. Within these, priority will be given to precatoria of a food nature, which correspond to salaries — those intended for the elderly, or related to serious illnesses and people with disabilities. The other debts of the Union, of creditors who do not owe the government and are not interested in making an agreement, will, according to the text, await the budget availability to be paid (until 2023), corrected by the basic interest rate (Selic).

The president of the National OAB Precatory Commission, Eduardo Gouvêa, said that the proposal is the “institutionalization of fiscal pedaling”, but with an even worse contour and with serious consequences in the medium and long term. “(The government) is taking debt, accumulating it, snowballing it and making it a permanent expense. It’s a worse ride than we know, because it comes with non-compliance with a court decision. And it will have very serious repercussions for public finances”, he warned.