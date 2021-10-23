Change in spending ceiling and aid of R$ 400: impacts on the economy

After the stampede at the Ministry of Economy, the move that the federal government promotes in the spending ceiling to accommodate an increase in the value of Brazil Aid should have negative consequences for inflation, exchange rates, interest rates and economic activity in the country, economists point out. .

If the policy of the Palácio do Planalto was gradually detaching itself from the “liberal in the economy” image that elected president Jair Bolsonaro (no party), the approval of the PEC of the precatoria with the change in the budget index by the special committee of the Chamber moves forward. to overthrow the last pillar that supported Paulo Guedes’ fiscal austerity discourse.

Introduced in the government of Michel Temer (MDB), the ceiling rule imposes a limit on the real increase in public spending, restricting spending growth to the inflation of the previous year. The objective is to avoid an increase in Brazil’s public debt, one of the largest among emerging countries.

The government’s economic team has always considered it essential to maintain the fiscal anchor. On Wednesday (20), a technical note from the Secretariat for Economic Policy (SPE), signed by Adolfo Sachsida, one of Guedes’ main assistants, reiterated the commitment. “Maintaining the spending ceiling is crucial in this context, since this measure has allowed the imposition of limits on public spending and contributes to its rationalization”, says an excerpt of the document.

However, under pressure from Bolsonaro to raise the value of the Auxílio Brasil benefit, which will replace Bolsa Família, Guedes gave in to a more flexible rule. The proposal is that the correction of the spending ceiling is no longer made by the IPCA accumulated in 12 months up to June of the previous year, starting to have the month of December as a reference. As inflation was on the rise in 2021, the change would allow an additional expenditure of R$ 40 billion in 2022.

“Guedes always acted as a counterpoint to Bolsonaro’s spending sprees and gave, especially to investors, the assurance that everything would follow the script of controlled fiscal and the search for reforms”, wrote the chief economist of Infinity Asset, Jason Vieira , in a report to customers. “Right now, the minister unfortunately acts as treasurer of the campaign, in the incessant search for resources to guarantee programs with a strong electoral impact.”

On Thursday (21), shortly after the closing of the financial market, the Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, and the Secretary of the National Treasury, Jeferson Bittencourt, in addition to their deputy secretaries, asked to be removed from their positions in the Ministry of Economy. Although they claimed personal reasons and thanked Guedes, the departure has been interpreted as a reaction to the government’s move, defined as a “populist turn” by Étore Sanchez, chief economist of Ativa Investimentos.

Sanchez claims that Funchal could be criminally indicted, based on the Fiscal Responsibility Law, if the government’s claims were carried out at any cost. For him, Bolsonaro’s promise to grant aid of R$ 400 to 750,000 truck drivers to offset the rise in diesel prices is in line with this “turn”.

The economist recalls that the original text of the PEC of the precatório already brought a sign of “the crumbling of the framework of the ceiling” for limiting the payment of government debts. For him, by changing the spending limit index, changing the fiscal rules, the budget construction process becomes “just an exercise in rhetoric”, since the degree of uncertainty about the limiters increases. “If there will be [limitadores] next year,” he says.

Dollar increase and inflation

The increase in expenditures above revenues increases the country’s indebtedness, which means that resources that could be used to provide public services end up being committed to paying interest on the debt. The immediate effect is to shake investor confidence in keeping resources in the country, which leads to a devaluation of the national currency.

In three days, the government’s moves to ease the spending ceiling rule caused the Ibovespa, the main Brazilian stock exchange index, to drop 5.84%. The market value of all listed companies dropped by R$248 billion. The dollar, in turn, rose more than 2% in the same period.

This Friday (22), the bad mood of the market persists. Around 12:30 pm, the Ibovespa was operating at a low of 4.13%, while the dollar recorded a rise of 1.34%, quoted at R$ 5.74.

The appreciation of the US currency against the real directly impacts inflation, since a significant part of the products consumed in Brazil are imported or can be exported.

“The devaluation of the exchange rate should limit the space for price deceleration. After 12-month inflation reached above 10%, prices were expected to move slowly towards the target, and the Central Bank expected at the last Copom meeting that the IPCA would close [2022] at 3.70%. I think that this forecast now has no chance of being realized”, says economist Alexandre Lohmann, from Constância Investimentos.

For him, inflation should reach the end of next year at 4.7%, driven mainly by the prices of imported goods, due to the more expensive dollar, and by fuels – both due to the worsening of the energy crisis and due to the appreciation of the US currency, since the price of oil derivatives is linked to the international quotation, priced in dollars.

Higher interest and less economic activity

“The fact that the ceiling is breached by the government will bring many bad consequences for the economy, and the first of them is an increase in the Brazil risk, which will force the Central Bank to raise the interest rate more than expected”, he says. Lohmann.

“The Central Bank will face several challenges, arising from the worsening of the fiscal debate, the more challenging external scenario and upward pressures on inflation. In this scenario, the Copom should change the pace of the Selic hike next week”, also evaluates the Bradesco team, in a report published this Friday.

The main instrument for controlling inflation is the increase in the basic interest rate, defined by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank. The measure makes credit more expensive, discouraging consumption and, therefore, raising prices. On the other hand, higher interest rates also reduce economic activity and make the public debt more expensive, further worsening the country’s fiscal situation.

With inflation that reached 10.25% in September in the 12-month indicator – the highest index for the months of September since the beginning of the Real Plan, in 1994 –, the Central Bank has already promoted five consecutive increases in the Selic rate, raising the 2% effective until mid-March to the current 6.25% at the last meeting, at the end of September.

Investment houses review projections

Economists are already reviewing their projections for the country’s indicators in the medium and long term. Ativa Investimentos, for example, raised the basic interest rate forecast from 9.25% to 10.5% per year, with a high cycle ending at the third meeting in 2022. “Only asset prices would be enough to raise interest rates neutral, but, in addition, the signs that the fiscal debacle will be effective made us lengthen the cycle of rising interest rates”, says the chief economist of Ativa.

The expectation of a 10.5% Selic is the same as that of Constância Investimentos, which previously saw the index at 9.5% in March of next year.

In the futures interest market, on Thursday, rates maturing in January 2023 closed the session at 10.57% per year, compared to 9.9% the day before. At the end of the morning of this Friday, contracts under negotiation projected 11.45%.

Still for Ativa, the GDP estimate for next year dropped from 1.5% to 1.2%, and for 2023, from 2.1% to 2%. The dollar, which was expected to close 2021 at R$ 5.35, is now projected at R$ 5.50 at the end of the year. The trend, according to Sanchez, reflects Brazil with lower solvency capacity in the medium and long term. For 2022, the projection is for an exchange rate of R$ 5.40, compared to a previous forecast of R$ 5.20.

Credit Suisse revised its forecast for Brazilian GDP growth in 2021 from 5.3% to 5% and in 2022 from 1.1% to 0.6%. The estimate for the IPCA was raised from 8.7% to 9.1% this year, and from 5.2% to 5.5% next year.

ASA Investments, although maintaining its GDP forecast for 2021 at 4.9%, with a downward bias, dropped the prospect of growth in economic activity in 2022 from 1.5% to 0.4%. Inflation is forecast to end this year at 9.2%, and next year at 4.2%, compared to previous forecasts of 8.7% and 3.8%, respectively.