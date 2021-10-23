chapter summary for Saturday, October 23, 2021

Summary of chapter 66 of the novel in the times of the emperor, which will be shown on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 6:30 pm, on Globo.

TV Globo’s first novel completely new after the pandemic, the plot, written and created by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, and with artistic direction by Vinícius Coimbra, is a story of love and hope, with historical elements that refer to the present day.

Isabel questions Gaston’s statement. Zayla ends her relationship with Guebo. Tonico distrusts Zayla’s intentions as he approaches Dolores. Gastão tells Luísa that if Isabel doesn’t choose him, he won’t marry Leopoldina. Bernardinho despairs when he finds out that the supposed ship Batista was on has sunk. Batista thinks about letting Lota think he’s dead. Pedro plans a way to continue his romance with Luísa after the princesses’ wedding. Guebo warns Samuel about Zayla. Zayla discovers that Samuel is accused of murdering Tonico’s father.

