Check out the results of Quina 5688 and Lotofácil 2354 this Friday (10/22)

posted on 10/22/2021 7:59 PM / updated on 10/22/2021 8:27 PM



Will he go to Friday with a little extra money in his pocket? – (credit: Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Friday night (10/22), four lotteries: Quina’s 5688 contests; 2354 from Lotofácil, 2227 from Lotomania and 160 from Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 1.4 million, had the following numbers drawn: 05-32-46-65-69.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 600 thousand, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 02-04-06-12-25-31-33-36-39-46-49-51-57-62-64-80-85-86-94-95.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-02-05-06-09-10-11-12-13-16-17-18-19-20-21.

super seven



With an expected prize of R$ 250,000, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 5

Column 2: 8

Column 3: two

Column 4: 9

Column 5: 9

Column 6: 7

Column 7: two

