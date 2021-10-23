check out what EA will change in the game after Beta testing

After a troubled beta test period, which suffered hacking attacks, Battlefield 2042 confirmed changes to its gameplay from public feedback – just before its worldwide release on November 19th.

A new blog post maintained by EA mainly addressed the perception that Experts are out of balance. The company reinforced that, in Beta, only four were available – when all the options are playable, supposedly the dynamic between them is more balanced. EA confirmed five more types, totaling 10.

Developer DICE also claims that the Beta lacked important features to improve teamwork, such as the ping system, identifying who is an enemy or friend, and even communication between players.

Some more punctual changes were also listed. Between them:

More tanks on the Orbital map. Before there were four, now there will be eight (on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PS5).

New moves such as jumping over moving objects and side-sliding.

A new indicator for nearby grenades.

The entry and exit animations have been shortened, and some have been eliminated entirely.

Fixing the bug in the elevator doors.

An important learning was about the servers. The developer claims that the data collected in Beta was especially useful for calibrating the bots and matchmaking system.

Another regular complaint from fans of the franchise was the absence of a map for location, but DICE guarantees that the “big map” will be present when the game is released. It was just disabled during testing.

