Check out what happened at the party of A Fazenda 13 · TV News

With little drink available, the party at A Fazenda 13 was marked by Gui Araujo’s gossip about his secret relationship with Jade Picon. The pawn insinuated that he had actually stayed with the influencer while she was still dating João Guilherme. In addition, Rico Melquiades declared war on Tati Quebra Barraco and stated that he will indicate the funkeira to the farm as soon as he has the opportunity.

Friday night (22) started without great emotions. Erasmo Viana and Arcrebiano de Araújo met to settle accounts. Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex explained that he will accept if he is nominated by the farmer for the hot seat of the week.

“You can indicate me, from the heart. I’m exchanging this idea with you in humility,” stated the Bahian. “The thing I judged on you, I could have said before, was a one-off thing. I wouldn’t put you in the field,” continued Erasmo, referring to the fact that he had accused the ex-BBB for the elimination of Victor Pecoraro.

“It would be much better if you talked to me before. If you had said it before, used it in the [gravação do] Time for Faro, I would say: ‘He’s absolutely right, he’s already talked to me'”, said Bil, who also regretted being branded as the villain of the season by some opponents.

In another corner of the headquarters, Rico rebelled with Tati Quebra Barraco, as he thought that the funkeira had hidden drinks from the party, but later discovered that the opponent had invented the situation to provoke him. Nervous, he promised to direct her to the field or pull her to the stall when he could. “She’s the biggest lazybones here,” fired the Alagoas.

Concerned with the influencer’s reaction, Gui Araujo reassured his fellow prisoner: “This beer they’re doing to provoke you.” “Coffee only on Sunday. They hid beer, I hid the coffee. Coffee only on Sunday”, replied Melquiades.

“This woman doesn’t make animals, this woman doesn’t go to the stall, doesn’t wash the dishes, doesn’t make coffee, she’s the biggest lazybones here. They said she was the favorite, let’s see when she goes to the farm. She’s arrogant, superb. When I get the farmer, or when I get the lamp, it’s her”, promised the ally of Aline Mineiro and Dayane Mello.

Then Solange Gomes, who often gossips with Tati about events at headquarters, approached the two pawns. Rico then suggested that the ex-Gugu Bathtub was trying to hear the conversation. “Want to listen to the conversation, Sol? You passed here almost glued”, shot the ex-MTV. “It was the way I had it,” replied the pawn.

To close the party, which turned into a funeral, Gui Araujo decided to expose his secret relationship with Jade Picon, sister of Leo Picon, one of his best friends. Anitta’s ex even insinuated that he had stayed with the influencer while she was still dating João Guilherme. “He went to the favela about five, six times with me,” he revealed to MC Gui.

Although not clearly confirming that there was betrayal, the pawn used some “codes” to refer to Leo Picon’s sister’s former relationship.

“When I heard about the role [do término], I was left [com ela] well before the previous contract [namoro dela com João Guilherme]. I said: ‘You know what you do’. She said: ‘I’m telling you because I want so much.’ After that, the stuff went crazy, like: day, night, night and day [a gente ficava]”.

The pawn also stated that he and Jade had gone out to various locations before their entry on the reality show on Record. “She went one five six times to the favela with me,” he said. “It never crossed my mind, but it was out of control. All her life she was a boyfriend, I was, we traveled together. She knew about all my rotten things,” continued Araujo.

Before closing the subject, Lary Bottino’s friend also assured that Leo Picon knows of her involvement with Jade. “I said: ‘This stuff is going on like this.’ He said: ‘I can’t believe it, bro, weren’t you going to tell me?’ “Were you enjoying it?” asked MC Bill. “How can you not like it?” replied the former MTV.

Check out some videos:

rich said tati will only drink coffee on sunday because he will hide it since she is hiding drink pic.twitter.com/06B3Uzm3D9 — vini. 🍷 (@maIibulox) October 23, 2021

rich about tati: she thinks she’s the favorite but we’ll see when she sits in the garden. RICH I LOVE YOU

pic.twitter.com/TAPcpcT8J2 — barbie 🌈 #AFazenda13 (@barbiecomentaa) October 23, 2021

Dayane: “You know that Tati will reach the final, right?”

Rico: “Only if no one puts her on. But if I go to Lampião and lose, I’ll put her in Baia to take a cold shower. She doesn’t do anything!” #PartyA Farm / #The farmpic.twitter.com/KRmTrd0RUC — Gossip of reality • #AFazenda13 (@gossiprealitys) October 23, 2021

gui araujo talking about jade! pic.twitter.com/1ZqE0tKim3 She laughs. (@used to) October 23, 2021

In the bedroom, @mcgui_official console @marinaferrariof. The girl is crying because of confinement, dealing with different people and the other challenges of reality reality #PartyA Farm follow up #The farm fur @FollowPlayPlus and enjoy the reality show with 9 signs! Go to https://t.co/UpWImxSIbXpic.twitter.com/QdadIZgfMq — PlayPlus (@FollowPlayPlus) October 23, 2021

.@mcgui_official say to @marinaferrariof not caring for pedestrians who talk about her. “Stay who you are,” said the funkeiro. follow up #The farm fur @FollowPlayPlus and enjoy the reality show with 9 exclusive signs! Go to https://t.co/UpWImxSIbXpic.twitter.com/9XFvlxyNvC — PlayPlus (@FollowPlayPlus) October 23, 2021

THE @gomessolange and @TatiQBOofficial talk about the posture of pawns in the game… 👀 follow up #The farm fur @FollowPlayPlus and enjoy the reality show with 9 exclusive signs! Go to https://t.co/UpWImxSIbXpic.twitter.com/nyYhRzARTG — PlayPlus (@FollowPlayPlus) October 23, 2021

