Chico Pinheiro stars in a hilarious gaffe when he didn’t realize he was live on Globo with Bocardi: “This is a danger”; watch

Live has that! This Friday (22), Rodrigo Bocardi, host of “Bom Dia São Paulo”, made a live call with Chico Pinheiro, anchor of “Bom Dia Brasil”. The veteran, however, did not realize what was happening, and ended up leaving the commander of the São Paulo attraction and Tiago Scheuer in a vacuum.

At approximately 7:27 am, Bocardi contacted Chico to ask what would be the highlights of the journalist that would come later. “Tiago Scheuer misses you. Tell us, are you ready for this Good Morning Brazil?“joked the journalist. “very ready“, replied Pinheiro, without taking his eyes off the tablet. “Holding this country, Chico Pinheiro. Come on, everyone holding your arm because the economy is not going well“, insisted Rodrigo, waiting for his colleague to talk about the news.

“Let’s talk. Look, how long have I not been talking to São Paulo. I miss you, Rodrigo Bocardi. I’m talking to Minas every day. We’ve been telling huge prose here“, said Chico, still with his head down. “We are always waiting for you here“, said Bocardi. “Open those arms and receive me. Today is the day of Oxalá, Epa Nanny!“joked the veteran.

Visibly confused and not knowing how to react, Bocardi and Scheuer tried to hide it. “What will we have on this Bom Dia Brasil today? I already spoke here earlier… This stampede by the Ministry of Economy, the dollar up there, the runaway inflation… And so on“, pulled the anchor of the São Paulo newspaper, continuing in a vacuum. “Yeah, boy. That’s it, and so on. I mean, if it goes I don’t know. But also stay is not“, replied Pinheiro.

Finally, the journalists gave up on the interaction and said goodbye to Chico. “Okay, that’s it. Good Morning Brazil, 8:30 am. We’ll come back after the highlights“, shot Scheuer. Watch:

and Chico Pinheiro who didn’t know he was live KKKKKKKKKK pic.twitter.com/NAMcmKPLpM — Matheus  (@matheusdevdd) October 22, 2021

A little later, around 7:31 am, Chico spoke again with his colleagues. “Now yes. Chico Pinheiro, let’s go. Live for real. Were you able to log into your computer and bring us these highlights?“, pulled Bocardi. “Yes, but… First of all, as I am an educated boy, good morning, James. Good morning to you in São Paulo, where I am a citizen. I lived there for 20 years, I love it there and I miss seeing Avenida Roberto Marinho“he replied.

The anchor of “Bom Dia Brasil” then explained what happened. “Now I want to know the following, was I on the air there in São Paulo with you?“he asked. “yeah, live“, shot Scheuer. “Here it’s all live“, confirmed Rodrigo. “I was here reading and such, chatting, but I didn’t even notice… The thing is, I was on the computer seeing exactly the highlights. I thought you guys in São Paulo were on break, testing your voice, stuff like that. And I’m good here. this is a danger“, pointed out Pinheiro.