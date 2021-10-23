China enacts law to reduce pressure on schoolwork | World

On Saturday (23), China enacted a law that limits extracurricular tasks and courses, an initiative that aims to reduce the great pressure suffered by students, according to the state press.

In recent months, the government has approved several rules aimed at combating activities that it considers harmful to child development.

Beijing had previously banned minors from playing video games for more than three hours a week to combat what it considers an addiction. It also drastically reduced the possibility of tutoring and tutoring.

In recent weeks, the government has also taken more ideological measures against ‘celebrity idolatry’, particularly with regard to television programs featuring artists the regime considers ‘vulgar’ and ‘effeminate’.

From now on, local authorities must “strengthen supervision to reduce the burden on students in terms of extracurricular assignments and courses,” said the official Xinhua agency, referring to the law passed Saturday by Parliament.

“Parents must reasonably distribute the time dedicated to studies, rest, entertainment and physical activity for minors in order not to overload learning and avoid any dependence on the internet”, the text states.

The law, which has been called “promoting family education”, will enter into force on January 1, 2022.

China’s school system is very selective. The Chinese prepare from childhood to pass, at age 18, the entrance exam to universities, which determines whether the student is able to have access to Higher Education and in which establishment.

In this context, many parents spend a fortune to enroll their children in the best schools or provide private lessons, which affects their finances and the health of minors.

With an aging population, a side effect of decades of very restrictive birth control policies, China is now trying to reverse the trend and allow couples to have up to three children.