China regions tighten restrictions after new Covid-19 cases

A new outbreak of Covid-19 has prompted parts of China to tighten restrictions on the movement of people. Some areas and regions in the northwest of the country have imposed a series of limitations on transport and closed off public spaces.

China, where the new coronavirus was first identified in late 2019, reported 28 new domestically transmitted cases this Thursday (21) – the number of cases is more than double the 13 cases yesterday, data reveal of health authorities this Friday (21).

The numbers are modest compared to other parts of the world, but Chinese cities are quick to contain outbreaks thanks to strict national guidelines of zero tolerance.

Changping, a district in Beijing, has banned people from certain high-risk areas from leaving its residential complexes, suspended classroom classes at schools near these areas and ordered nearby establishments to cease functioning, an official said.

Six local cases, some of them of the highly transmissible Delta variant, were detected this week in Beijing, which promises a major surveillance ahead of February’s 2022 Winter Olympics.

Beijing begins administering booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, and will prioritize groups that include Games participants.

Most of the 70 confirmed local cases reported since Oct. 16 have been from northwestern China: Gansu Province, Ningxia Autonomous Region, and some areas of northwestern Inner Mongolia, which are generally remote and lack as much health care. major cities.