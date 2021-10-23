China’s veto on Brazilian beef affects national market

Lasting almost two months, the suspension of beef shipments to China already affects production in Brazil, as the Asian country is the main importer of Brazilian protein.

This scenario significantly affects the production chain of various sectors, as explained by the manager of Fazenda Santo Antônio, Daniel Mello, to CNN. “The fall in the price of cattle raises many concerns regarding the present and the future, even considering that the change is temporary”, he says.

On September 4, after the confirmation of two cases of “mad cow disease” in Brazilian herds, the sending of beef protein to Asians was voluntarily suspended by Brazil, complying with an international sanitary agreement.

After ten days, on September 15, the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) concluded that the cases of contamination were isolated, therefore, there would be no risk to public health. Even so, the commercial partnership has not yet been resumed.

With this, it is estimated that around 100 thousand tons of meat are dammed waiting for a solution.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Agriculture, meat production was temporarily suspended. The meat, which was already here in Brazil, is stored in refrigerated containers and the orientation is for producers to sell it on the domestic market or to other countries. The problem, experts say, is that the cut that China buys is unique. In other words, it is not consumed and absorbed by other markets.

With less meat leaving the country and the price of the arroba plummeting, it was expected that the price in the domestic market would drop, but the opposite has been observed.

In stock at the slaughterhouse Torres, in São Paulo, for example, the boxes with products – which went to the ceiling a week ago, according to local officials – are now at a low level for normal operating standards. The explanation for this imbalance lies in the productive base.

“With this reduction in slaughter, we end up with a deficit for these cuts with more sophisticated lines, such as rump steak. We miss this meat here at the butcher shop”, said the owner of the slaughterhouse, Camila Quevedo.

The Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, was willing to go to China to personally negotiate a solution to the impasse. The protocol signed between the two countries does not define the steps for the resumption of trade after eliminating the risks of the disease, but the Brazilian government expected that sales would be suspended for only thirteen days, as occurred in 2019.

On Thursday (21), the minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, participated in a videoconference with the minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Wang Yi. According to France, the Chinese minister signaled that the impasse will be resolved as soon as possible.

According to the CNN, President Jair Bolsonaro was also advised to make a diplomatic gesture to the Chinese government on the importance of trade relations with China.