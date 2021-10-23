Chinese embargo on meat could lower prices in Brazil, analyzes researcher

Asian country closed import frontiers for Brazilian production almost 50 days ago and there is no return forecast

EPITÁCIO PESSOA / ESTADÃO CONTENT China is Brazil’s biggest beef importer



Between the months of January and August this year, the Brazil exported about 595 thousand tons of beef to the China, the biggest importer of the national product. The volume, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, generated revenues of more than US$ 3 billion (equivalent to almost R$ 17 billion). Almost 50 days ago, however, the Chinese closed the ports to exports. On September 4th, the Ministry of Agriculture confirmed the occurrence of two atypical cases of “mad cow” disease in animals that were in Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso. The disease manifests itself naturally in cattle of advanced age and does not pose risks to human and other animal health. Even so, to meet the export agreement signed with China, the Ministry suspended sales to the Asian country. The resumption of trade would depend on a decision by the Chinese government. On September 6, the International Organization for Animal Health issued an opinion saying that the cases registered did not pose a risk to cattle production in Brazil. Even so, China has not resumed imports.

On supermarket shelves, the consumer follows without seeing changes in prices. Agricultural market analyst Lygia Pimentel explains that retailers are trying to make up for the losses when the price of cattle was higher, an appreciation that began at the end of 2019. “The price of cattle began to rise a lot, but the retail price and in wholesale it could not keep up to the same extent, becoming outdated. It is strange for consumers to hear this because the meat for them has gone up a lot, but it is interesting for them to understand that the price of cattle has risen even more, so there was a loss of margin on the part of those who sell the meat at retail. Now the price of cattle has dropped because we no longer have this market in China, but as retail has lost margin in this process, it will not lower prices because it will try to recompose the margin of this product at this time”, he analyzed.

This week, the Ministry of Agriculture authorized slaughterhouses to store in containers for 60 days meat that was produced for shipment to China before September 4th. The researcher at the Agribusiness Center at the Getúlio Vargas College, Felippe Serigati, also points out that many exporting slaughterhouses have reduced the scale of slaughter to avoid losses and excess supply in the domestic market. “When shipments to China stopped, they also reduced slaughtering and those slaughterhouses authorized to export to China took collective vacations. As a result: for the retailer, he will think ‘oops, more meat will arrive here’. Did not arrive. At least so far it hasn’t arrived in an expressive way”, he analyzed. If livestock production costs remain stable, Pimentel believes that the effect to be felt is the halt in the increase in the price of beef. As a result, the prices of pigs and poultry must also stop rising.

“If we stop the rise in beef prices or even see it drop a little, which is something that might happen for a while, we take the pressure off pork and chicken. Because as beef rose, pork and chicken followed, but further apart, and people increasingly migrated from beef consumption to chicken and pork. Now we may see these other two meats stop rising because the beef is not going up”, he pointed out. In a statement, the Ministry of Agriculture says that it has intensified the exchange of information with China’s customs service so that exports can be resumed. There is, however, no prediction of when the country will authorize this return.

*With information from reporter Paola Cuenca