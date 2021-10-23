Chinese minister believes in quick solution to embargo, says newspaper

The minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, met this Thursday, 21, by videoconference, with the minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Wang Yi, to discuss the resumption of Brazilian beef exports to the Asian country. Shipments have been suspended for 47 days.

According to Itamaraty, the Chinese minister said he believes the matter will be “quickly resolved”. The folder also stated that a bilateral meeting to forward the matter should take place this Friday (22).

According to information from Economic value, Brazilian beef exports to the Chinese have been suspended since September 4, when Brazil announced the interruption.

The measure, taken after the confirmation of two atypical cases of “mad cow” disease, in Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso, is part of a sanitary protocol between the two countries, and it is up to the Chinese

decide to resume shipments.

After confirming the disease in Brazil, the World Organization of Animal Health (OIE) said that the Brazilian cases had “insignificant” potential for herd contamination.

The atypical mad cow variant occurs in older animals and has a low potential to spread, unlike the classic type, in which cattle can contract the disease when consuming contaminated feed.

This week, the Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, made himself available to personally go to China to negotiate the reopening of the market, which should not be necessary, according to the evaluation of the ruralist group.

Part of the industry believes that the long wait is retaliation – in 2019, when a similar case occurred in Brazil, the embargo lasted just 13 days.

A source in the segment told Valor that the Chinese delay has no technical origin, but that it is also not possible to assume that there is political motivation. Internally, the Ministry of Agriculture makes a similar reading.

“It’s very much a commercial problem. China is pragmatic and is working to lower the price. It’s easy to confuse it with politics, but today there’s no atmosphere for that,” the source told the newspaper.