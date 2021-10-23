Civil Police inspects 50 gas stations for abusive prices – General

Civil police inspect post in the Centro-Sul Region of Belo Horizonte (photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press) The Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG) carried out inspections at the gas stations in Belo Horizonte during the afternoon of this Friday (10/22). The operation took place through the Specialized Consumer Protection Police (Decon). In all, 50 establishments were visited and 50 civil police participated.

In the morning, PCMG informed, through social networks, that “it is attentive to the context of rising fuel prices and stresses that, in case of abuses committed by service stations, the Specialized Consumer Protection Police will take the necessary measures. Inspections are planned throughout the day”.

THE #PCMG informs that it is attentive to the context of rising fuel prices and stresses that, in the event of abuses committed by service stations, the Specialized Consumer Protection Police will take appropriate action. Inspections are planned throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/MkGRBqGhgt %u2014 Civil Police of MG (@pcmgoficial) October 22, 2021

“We have a margin of increase in the purchase price. If the percentage is higher, we consider it an abusive price. We need to understand the scenario and pay attention to the consumer’s pocket not to suffer this loss,” said delegate Danbia Quadros, head of Decon.

Many complaints reached PCMG, including from an establishment that would be charging R$7.99 per liter of gasoline. “Many complaints arrived, mainly related to the abusive price, both of gasoline and ethanol. One of the values ​​that caught our attention was gasoline being sold at R$7.99,” he said.

According to the Civil Police, the service station, located in the Center-South Region of Belo Horizonte, changed the price indicated on the mandatory panel with the arrival of inspection, with a significant reduction of 30 cents per liter of ethanol and 20 cents of gasoline.

As mentioned by the manager, the central office determined the increase applied overnight and, even with the price, the fuel ended up in the place around 10:30 am this Friday.

The State of Minas followed the action, see the photos:





See gallery . 9 Photos The Civil Police were at 50 gas stations in Belo Horizonte. In two, the practice of abusive prices was identified

(photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press )



The investigation will continue over the next few days and, if irregularities are found, those responsible for the posts may “respond for crimes against consumer relations, provided for in Law 8137/90”, concluded the delegate.

*Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Eduardo Oliveira