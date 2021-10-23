Clarice Lispector wins free exhibition in SP with dialogue between literature and visual arts – 10/22/2021 – Tours

On two floors of the Instituto Moreira Salles, in São Paulo, an exhibition that will open this Saturday, the 23rd, takes shape on walls arranged like a kind of labyrinth that has a large constellation as its starting point or arrival.

The decision to use the lines that form the grouping of stars is not casual, however, and they are there to connect the names of 26 visual artists to Clarice Lispector, known for her words.

In “Constelação Clarice”, which celebrates the writer’s centenary, celebrated last year, phrases from the Ukrainian woman living in Brazil are connected to works by contemporary artists. They are paintings, sculptures, drawings and photographs produced between 1940 and 1970 by women like Lygia Clark, Maria Martins and Fayga Ostrower, who created works in the same time and country as Clarice and, at times, reflected on similar subjects.

“As we built the exhibition, we realized that Clarice radiated a kind of web of questions and problems that she pointed out to other artists. These astronomical lines guided everything”, explains Eucanaã Ferraz, poet and literature consultant at IMS who signs the exhibition’s curatorship to side of writer and critic Veronica Stigger.

The interstellar system appears divided into 11 cores guided by Clarice’s writing. The idea, according to the curator, was for the montage to go beyond the sampling of documents and the purely biographical energy common in exhibitions of the genre. “Instead of being an external approach to the work, we wanted it to start from the inside, so we structured the entire exhibition based on Clarice’s strongest ideas. You experience time, but you don’t see it as a line”, he says.

Thus, the curators embraced issues central to the author — such as the origin, for example, which is at the core called “Everything in the World Started with a Yes”, an excerpt from 1977’s “The Hour of the Star”. The show links Clarice’s obsession with the beginnings of things to works by artist Celeida Tostes made with eggs and sculptures that resemble primitive art.

In the space “Eu Não Cabia”, which references “A Paixão Segundo GH”, from 1964, pieces such as “Mulher Olhar na Janela”, by Djanira, and “Eu Armário de Mim”, by Letícia Parente, are used to translate the recurrent the strangeness of the characters in the books with the domestic environment. There are also themes such as the strangeness with one’s own body, the exaltation of nature, mysticism and social concern present in the texts.

For Ferraz, the association of the two worlds also suggests new interpretations for the excerpts and works shown, which end up relating to each other, in addition to an experience of what it was like to be a woman in Brazil in those decades. “It is necessary to see there something about what women thought, felt and created. There is no intention of universalizing something, but it is something that can be seen, because they are women who are artists of this generation”, she says.

Veronica Stigger recalls that, although the dialogue between works is unprecedented in an exhibition about the writer, Clarice’s own universe frequently enters the world of visual arts —the montage even separates a section for 18 paintings made between 1975 and 1976 by the author.

“She demonstrates, in her own books, her interest in the arts. In ‘O Lustre’, Virgínia made clay dolls. In ‘A Paixão Segundo GH’, the protagonist is a plastic artist. Even the epigraph of this book comes from Bernard Berenson , who is an art historian”, enumerates the curator.

According to Stigger, Clarice’s foray into the visual arts is unique. “I like to think that it’s a dialogue with her written work, and it’s not by chance that in several of her books the characters describe some paintings. These are themes like caves and grottoes, images she returns to recurrently,” she explains.

But the exhibition is not only from the world of visual arts and fragments of books. Around 300 personal items that are part of the collections of IMS, Fundação Casa de Rui Barbosa and the writer’s son, Paulo Gurgel Valente, were selected to help tell her story on the floors.

There are scribbles on countless sheets, classical music records on vinyl, typewriters, portraits, the first editions of his books and even an invitation to a national congress on witchcraft.

The end of the exhibition, called “I can’t finish”, is dedicated to what was left behind and to the author’s questions regarding the end of her life and her own texts. There, in addition to the woodcut “Retorno”, by Wilma Martins, and images of “Caminhando”, by Lygia Clark, manuscripts of “Um Sopro de Vida” are also exhibited, an unfinished book published in 1978, a year after the death of Clarice—a contrast to reflections on the principles of things. “A circularity of time,” says Stigger.