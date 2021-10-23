Claudio Marsili: What is known about the death of the doctor shot in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

Plastic surgeon Claudio Marsili, 64, was shot and killed shortly after parking his car, a Toyota Hilux pickup, on Rua Fernando Mattos, in Jardim Oceânico, where the Clínica Vitée, of which he was a partner, is located. The main suspicion is that Marsili was the victim of a robbery – robbery followed by death.

Last Friday (22), the Capital Homicide Police completed the investigation into the doctor’s death and, according to investigations, he was shot while reacting to the robbery.

The investigation also confirmed that Tiago Barbosa dos Santos, arrested after the assault on Morro do Turano, in the North Zone, was the one who shot and killed Claudio Marsili. James arrived at the crime scene ride in a Renault Sandero.

The analysis of security cameras also revealed that the victim reacted by pushing the criminal to the channel’s flowerbed. According to police, this was the moment he was shot.

A completed survey indicates that doctor Claudio Marsili was shot when he reacted to the robbery

Investigators believe that Tiago left the channel and boarded the victim’s car alone. He fled, following Sandero to the place where he was abandoned, near the Turano.

Tiago’s fingerprint was found on the inside of the left rear window of the Sandero, the vehicle used by the perpetrators of the robbery. This confirms the testimony of witnesses who said that the author of the shooting landed from the rear of this vehicle.

Security cameras also showed a short, dark-skinned man stepping out of the victim’s vehicle and taking with him a backpack containing the doctor’s belongings, including a stamp, personalized pens and medical instruments.

1 of 4 Police found car used by criminals in the death of a doctor who died in Barra — Photo: Publicity Police found car used by criminals in the death of a doctor who died in Barra — Photo: Disclosure

Afterwards, this man boards the Sandero again and heads to the top of Morro do Turano, where Tiago was found by the police along with the vehicle and the victim’s belongings.

Another piece of evidence that puts Tiago at the scene of the crime came from the testimony of his family members. They confirmed that, after the suspect’s arrest, they brought him clean clothes that it was dirty with mud.

Police found that the driver’s seat of Marsili’s car was completely dirty with mud, confirming that Tiago was the driver of the vehicle and the author of the shots that killed the doctor.

car cloning gang

Also according to DHC investigations, the robbery – robbery followed by death – has to do with a car cloning gang that has Morro do Turano as its base and is headed by a criminal known as Tio Comel.

2 of 4 Tiago Barbosa dos Santos at the time of his arrest: Marsili’s objects were with him — Photo: Reproduction Tiago Barbosa dos Santos at the time of arrest: Marsili’s objects were with him — Photo: Reproduction

Tiago Barbosa dos Santos and other criminals rob luxury vehicles, such as the one owned by doctor Claudio Marsili, and pass it on to Comel, so that he can clone the car and resell it at prices below the internet market.

The Civil Police arrived at this part of the investigation by finding a license plate with Tiago, which would have belonged to a vehicle from Brasília, and which would have been cloned in Turano by Tio Comel.

The death of doctor Claudio Marsili brought another character to the fore: Thiago Fernandes Virtuoso, Tio Comel, 35 years old.

A fugitive and with 10 arrest warrants, he has been on the radar of the Police Theft and Theft of Automobiles (DRFA) for some time. Uncle Comel is considered the main target of the specialist, investigated for the crime of car tampering, with a penalty of 3 to 6 months in prison.

3 of 4 Poster offering reward for information or capture of Comel — Photo: Publicity Poster offering reward for information or capture of Comel — Photo: Publicity

Comel has become an expert in cloning and has become a reference for criminals who want to pass on the proceeds of their thefts. According to police sources, the level of specialization is so advanced that the criminal would be able to clone an entire car – including changes in the chassis and engine – in four hours.

How cloning happens:

delivery of stolen car in the Morro do Turano;

in the Morro do Turano; chassis remarking , engine and vehicle windows so that tampering does not show. Some criminals even use lasers to make the modification as perfect as possible;

, engine and vehicle windows so that tampering does not show. Some criminals even use lasers to make the modification as perfect as possible; production of a document (usually false) for the “new vehicle” and placing a board the same as a car of the same model;

the same as a car of the same model; cloned car advertisement on sale websites with prices below market value. Models valued at R$ 150,000 come out by BRL 100 thousand , for example;

, for example; preference is for the sale of clones in other states and even country (some are taken to Paraguay) to hinder a possible investigation.

Surgeon in love with nature

Claudio Marsili showed on his social networks that he had two passions: medicine and nature.

On Instagram, he showed details about his routine as a plastic surgeon and answered questions from more than 17,000 followers. In addition to medicine, he exhibited moments outside the office, practicing sailing, stand up paddle, canoeing and other exercises, in addition to contact with his family.

4 of 4 Image posted by doctor Claudio Marsili on a social network — Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram Image posted by doctor Claudio Marsili on a social network — Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram

He had a similar number of followers on Facebook, where he also talked about surgeries and procedures, as well as exchanging experiences with followers.

According to information from the doctor’s social networks, Claudio Marsili graduated from the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ) in 1982 and a postgraduate degree in general surgery at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

Claudio also did a postgraduate course in aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery at Estácio de Sá and in orthomolecular and sports medicine at the Veiga de Almeida University (UVA). Marsili also had a Ph.D. in Public Health from the University of Business and Social Sciences (UCES) in Argentina.

On his website, the doctor states that he has “plastic surgery as a life purpose to improve a woman’s self-esteem with safety and reliability.”

Among the procedures highlighted on the page are abdominoplasty, liposuction, implantation of silicone prostheses, augmentation and reduction mammoplasties and procedures related to facial harmonization, such as fillers and botox.

‘I’ll be back in a little while’, the doctor would have said to his wife

In a live on the same day of his father’s death, the psychiatrist Italo Marsili, son of the plastic surgeon, told about Claudio Marsili’s last conversation with his wife. Italo said that the two treated each other with affection and that the father promised to return soon.

“My mother is obviously devastated, she has lived with him for 48 years and no longer knows what her life will be like without him. And today he said to her ‘bye babe, I’ll be back soon’. The two kissed and he went”, revealed Italo.

Claudio’s son also told how the first moments were when he arrived at the scene of his father’s murder.

“As soon as I arrived I was able to hug him and kiss him. (…) And a friend sent me a joke message and I wrote to him: ‘Pray for my father, he is murdered here at my feet’ . He immediately put on his cassock, put on his purple stole and went to the place. He was able to offer my father the last rites there on the street. (…) My father was someone who made plans, happy and generous plans,” he reported italo.