Commission concludes PEC on Precatório; text goes to plenary







Plenary of the Chamber of Deputies 02/01/2021 REUTERS/Adriano Machado Photo: Reuters

The special commission that reviews the PEC of court orders concluded on Thursday night, 21, the vote on the text, which postpones the payment of part of the government’s judicial debts and changes the rule for correction of the spending ceiling. Combined, the changes will open BRL 83.6 billion in the ceiling in 2022, according to government calculations revealed by broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system. The Jair Bolsonaro government will have this space at its disposal in the year in which the president will seek re-election.

The vote on the highlights did not result in any new changes to the text, which should go to plenary next week. At the end of the session, the rapporteur, Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB), said that the decision to change the rules to ensure a payment of R$ 400 by December 2022 to 17 million families of Auxílio Brasil is political.

“This is a political decision, and this House is here to decide by listening to the population,” he said.

“Despite all the turmoil, everything that has been said, I believe we have found a path to balance,” added Motta. “If I had to choose two words, I would say that text is fair and responsible.”