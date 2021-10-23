Commissioners wear underwear in protest against working conditions

Italy’s new national airline, ITA Airways, took to the skies last week, but all is not well in the field of Italian aviation.

Former Alitalia flight attendants protested this week against job losses and wage cuts in a different way – taking off their clothes.

At Campidoglio – Rome’s center of power for nearly 2,000 years and whose main square was redesigned by Michelangelo – some 50 former flight attendants showed up in their Alitalia uniforms, then removed them for their underwear. The group shouted “We are Alitalia.”

The demonstration was a form of protest not only against the loss of jobs, but also against the contracts signed with those who were hired by ITA Airways.

Union complaints: salary cuts, loss of time of service

Unions say those who stayed are getting paid less. An ITA Airways flight attendant told CNN that, in addition to receiving a pay cut, they have lost time in the service and are no longer informed well in advance where and when they will be working.

ITA President Alfredo Altavilla called the strike threats “a national shame”.

He says the airline staff agreed with the current working conditions and would have compared their complaints to those of a driver looking in a rearview mirror. “The contract negotiation is more than completed. They are all on board and have signed the contract we sent them,” Altavilla told Il Fatto Quotidiano earlier this month.

Few things have changed for passengers

Of Alitalia’s 10,500 employees, only 2,800 were employed by ITA. The new airline has retained 52 of Alitalia’s 110 planes, according to Reuters. However, it has announced plans for an entirely new Airbus fleet, as well as new paint and Italian-made products, from crew uniforms to lounge furniture.

For passengers traveling now, however, little has changed. ITA’s new paint job – azure blue to represent Italy’s national sports teams – will be phased in, starting in the coming months, Altavilla announced last week.

And the new uniforms, trim and accessories are a work in progress, with the airline in top-secret negotiations with major brands, he said.

*Translated text. To read the original, click here.