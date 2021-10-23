Compass wins Sulgás auction for at least R$927.8 million at B3

The State government’s stake in the Rio Grande do Sul Gas Company (Sulgás) was sold for R$ 927,799,896.55, the minimum bid price, in an auction held at B3 this Friday. The sale of 51% in the state-owned company was won by the sole competitor, Compass, a subsidiary of the Cosan Group. The other slice (49%) of the distributor’s capital continues to belong to Petrobras Gás S/A – Gaspetro.

After the privatization of CEEE Distribuição and CEEE Transmissão, this was the third privatization auction held this year by the state government. Privatizations are part of the development agenda for Rio Grande do Sul and are seen by the Executive not only as a revenue opportunity to face the financial crisis, but as a way to generate private investments and improve public services provided to the population.

The first step towards privatization took place two years ago, when the state legislature authorized Piratini to promote privatization measures through law no. 15,299, of July 4, 2019, published in the State Official Gazette on the following day. After the authorization, the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) was hired by the State government, on September 24, 2019, to conduct the privatization process of Sulgás.

About Sulgas

The Gas Company of the State of Rio Grande do Sul (Sulgás) is the company responsible for the commercialization and distribution of piped natural gas in the State. Created in 1993, it operates as a mixed capital company, with the State of Rio Grande do Sul and Petrobras Gás S/A – Gaspetro as shareholders. It started selling natural gas in 2000, with the conclusion of the Bolivia-Brazil gas pipeline.

Currently, the company serves 42 municipalities, totaling more than 68 thousand customers. The gas distribution network is 1,355 km long, as per data released by the company.



