Concern about the lack of labor grows in the industry, says CNI – 10/22/2021 -Panel SA

The problem of shortage of labor, which had already been felt in some specific markets in recent months, now lights up a yellow light on the radar of the CNI (National Confederation of Industry).

A survey by the organization points out the lack or high cost of skilled workers among the concerns of 11.5% of entrepreneurs in the third quarter. The percentage was around 5% before the pandemic, but it started to fluctuate between 9.5% and 8.7% and now it has taken a new leap.

The last time the number reached a similar level was in the first quarter of 2015, at the beginning of the historical series.

According to Marcelo Azevedo, manager of economic analysis at CNI, the difficulty with labor is a concern that tends to grow in times of stronger activity. The difference now is that the bottleneck comes at an atypical moment and adds to other difficulties, such as the lack of raw material in the pandemic.

“There are other problems affecting the industry, but this is a warning because it is something that takes time to be resolved. It needs training and it is costly. Brazilian education has strong deficiencies and companies are forced to train,” says Azevedo.

The phenomenon of lack of labor hit the US in the pandemic and also worries some Brazilian business sectors, who fear they are facing a scenario with some similarity.

Despite unemployment, businesses in the construction, footwear, clothing, nautical, pharmaceutical and restaurant industries report different levels of difficulty in filling new or reopened positions. The assessment is that the laid-off workers may have migrated to other cities or activities in the last year.​

with Mariana Grazini and Andressa Motter