Conmebol announces Brazil x Colombia date and reschedules game against Argentina interrupted by Anvisa

EDMAR BARROS/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT Neymar celebrates goal scored with the Brazilian team shirt



THE South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) released this Friday afternoon, 22, the dates and times of the matches valid for rounds 13 and 14 of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Isolated leader and close to securing qualification for the World Cup in Qatar, the Brazilian Team will face the Colombia on November 11, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo. Five days later, those commanded by tit travel to face the Argentina, in San Juan, from 8:30 pm (from Brasília).

So far, Brazil has a virtually flawless campaign in the Qualifiers, with 10 wins and 1 draw in eleven matches played. It is worth remembering, however, that the only equality was against Colombia, acting as a visitor. The first round match against the Argentines was suspended after agents from the Anvisa and of the Federal police interrupt the game due to sanitary irregularities. So far, the FIFA has not yet revealed what the outcome of the classic will be.