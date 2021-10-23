Connecting Apple TV+ to Chromecast Using Google Chrome

Apple TV+ is a video streaming service that offers an exclusive catalog of original productions, films, series and documentaries. The platform is already installed on Apple devices, but those who do not have a product from the company — such as Apple TV, for example —, if they want to watch content on TV, they must use other methods.

Some smart TVs are even compatible with the app, but even so, you may be out of options, as you don’t have any of them either. If that’s the case for you, know that it’s possible to work around this situation by connecting the Apple TV+ to the Chromecast using Google Chrome.

Google’s dongle is an excellent ally for those who want to watch movies and TV series but don’t have a smart device. That way, you’ll be able to view Apple TV+ content on your TV, even if you don’t have any company device. Check out how below!

Connecting Apple TV+ to Chromecast through Google Chrome

Step 1: Through Google Chrome, access Apple TV+ and start watching some content.

Access Apple TV+ through Google Chrome and play content (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: done that, click on the “Three dots” icon in the upper right corner of the browser and in the open menu then select “Transmit”.

Click on the “Three dots” and select “Transmit” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: choose which device you want to broadcast to. Remember that PC and dongle must be connected to the same internet network.

Choose which Chromecast you want to start streaming on (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: Once this is done, a blue icon will be displayed in the top menu, indicating that the content is already playing on the TV, via Chromecast.

The blue icon will indicate indicating that the content is already playing on the TV (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Important: this procedure may require a high degree of processing from your PC, so be aware of this detail. If this option is not feasible in your case, it is still possible to connect the PC to the TV via an HDMI cable.

Step 5: To end the transmission, just click on the “Transmission” icon in the top menu, hover over the Chromecast name and click on “Stop Transmission”.

Click on the “Stream” icon and select “Stop Streaming” to end it (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Ready! You can now connect Apple TV+ to Chromecast using Google Chrome to watch movies and TV shows directly on your TV.