Corinthians beats Cruzeiro in penalties and champions the BH Cup

Corinthians is champion of the BH Cup! The Under-15 team won the title this Saturday morning after beating Cruzeiro on penalties after a goalless draw in normal time.

Timão was superior to the hosts during regular time, but saw goalkeeper Marcelo make great saves and prevent goals from Alvinegro. In penalties, the opposing archer showed signs that he would be consecrated and guarantee the title to the miners by defending the first two penalties, but the Corinthians fans reversed the scenario.

The title was won by Timão in an undefeated way. Before the grand final, the team drew 2-2 with Cruzeiro, beating Atléitco-MG by 3-1 and América-MG by 2-1 in what was a kind of group stage. In the semifinal, the Corinthians beat Fluminense in a rout by 5 to 0 and in the big decision they were 0 to 0, but they got the better of the penalties by 4 to 3.

lineup

Coach Ramon Cardoso Lima selected Timãozinho with Cauã, William, Yago, Bahia, Kaio, Guilherme, Yuske, Pedrinho, Juninho, Pelegrin and Roberto.

Cruzeiro, in turn, went into the field with Marcelo, Victor Gabriel, Vinícius César, Yuri, Pyetro, Felipe, Ruan, João Vitor, Raphael, Igor and Murilo.

And the game?

The first half was a tough fight, but without goals. Timão knew how to control the match and bring danger to the home team’s goal, but was unable to swing the net.

Corinthians returned for the second half willing to seek victory. Timãozinho pressed and had good opportunities that gave goalkeeper Marcelo work. Despite this, Cruzeiro opened the scoreboard around six minutes into the second half, but the little flag caught the forward Fabrico in an irregular position and the referee annulled the goal.

Around 15 minutes, Bahia came close to scoring Corinthians’ first goal hitting high from the edge of the area, but the goalkeeper made a good save and put it in a corner. Timão continued to press with good chances mainly from Juninho, Pedrinho and Gabriel Ramos, but failed to score. With the score equaled 0-0, the champion’s decision went to penalties.

the penalties

Cruzeiro opened the penalties with Victor Gabriel, who converted. The first Corinthians strike was by Pedrinho and Marcelo made the save.

The second goal from Cruzeiro was by Thiago, who sent the ball over the goal. The Corinthians beat, with Yago, stopped in Marcelo’s new defense.

João Menezes made the third kick from the hosts and saw the ball hit the crossbar before entering the goal. The third penalty for Corinthians was taken by Bahia, who swelled the net in the first converted kick used by Timão.

The fourth effort from Cruzeiro was well used by Vinícius, even with Cauã falling on the right side. Roberto was responsible for the fourth Corinthians beat and converted.

Pyetro had the opportunity to make Cruzeiro champion, but took the penalty over the goal. Marcelo converted to Timão, kept the team and took the decision to alternate charges.

Fabrício took the first penalty of the alternates by Cruzeiro and goalkeeper Cauã made the save. Gabriel Ramos was responsible for the decisive penalty and converted, guaranteeing the title to Corinthians.

