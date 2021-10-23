Corinthians beats So Caetano at home and follows 100% in the second phase of the Paulista U-20

Corinthians won another victory in the São Paulo Sub-20 Championship. This Friday afternoon, the team beat São Caetano by 1-0, at Fazendinha. Luis Mandaca was the author of the goal.

In the opening match, Timãozinho had already thrashed Velo Clube by 5-0. The two triumphs ensured the leadership of Group 14. There are still four rounds to be played.

The second phase of Paulistão U-20 has 32 teams divided into eight groups of four. They face each other within their respective keys, in turn and return. The first two of each group will continue on for the start of the playoff.

Write it down, Faithful! The U-20 will return to the field next Thursday, the 28th. Away from home, the team will face XV de Jaú, for the third round.

lineup

Diogo Siston scaled Corinthians with full force: Alan Gobetti; Léo Mana, Lucas Belezi, Robert Renan and Reginaldo; Luis Mandaca, Riquelme, Keven Vinicius and Matheus Araújo; Giovane and Caue.

Corinthians lineup this Friday My Timon

The game

First time

Giovane had Corinthians’ first chance, after just three minutes. Lucas Belezi made a long throw, the defense of São Caetano got in the way and didn’t cut it. The shirt 11 took advantage of the silly thing and submitted with his left leg, out.

In the next move, Robert Renan risked from far away, with the goalkeeper ahead. The ball hit the crossbar and went off in goal kick.

After the initial minutes, São Caetano managed to balance the offensive actions. On minute 17, after a corner kick, Guilherme Tavares tested with danger towards Alan Gobetti’s goal, but the ball went close to the crossbar.

At 23, Timão managed to open the score. Reginaldo crossed from the left and found Mandaca alone in the penalty area. The steering wheel went up and headed in the corner, with no chance for the goalkeeper.

At 28 minutes, Cauê wasted a clear chance to expand. Giovane pulled a counterattack from the right and launched his attacking partner on the other side. No. 9 entered the free-marking area and hit his left leg, but the goalkeeper made a great save.

Again on the left, Reginaldo created another chance at 37. The full-back crossed low to Keven, who arrived hitting and sent him over the goal.

On minute 39, the same Keven made an individual play on the left, pulled for the right leg and tried to score the goal from outside, but missed the target.

Second time

São Caetano came back from halftime better than Corinthians. The team pressed the ball out and created the main goal opportunities.

Despite the pressure, Cauê had the best chance of starting the second stage. Léo Mana crossed from the right and the attacker rose higher than the defense. He tested for the ground and the goalkeeper defended practically on the line.

At 16 minutes, Timão arrived in danger from above once again with Cauê. The attacker tried to deflect a ball crossed by the left on his back, but missed the cone and it came out in danger on the side of the goal.

A minute later, Giovane received a great release from Richard, who had just joined. On the back of the mark, the striker hit his left hand on the goalkeeper’s exit, but took too much.

The two teams continued to press for a goal. São Caetano had more possession of the ball, but ran into Corinthians’ defense. Timon, in turn, bet on the speed of its players to pull counterattacks.

At 41, in a corner kick in the area, Anthony rose more than the defense and tested firm, over Alan Gobetti’s goal.

Corinthians 1 x 0 So Caetano technical sheet

Competition: São Paulo Under-20 Championship

Local: Alfredo Schrig Stadium, So Paulo, SP

Date: October 22, 2021 (Friday)

Time: 5:00 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Marcelo de Jesus Santos

Assistants: Paulo de Souza Amaral and Maguinilson de Oliveira Silva

Goal: Luis Mandaca (Corinthians)

Yellow cards: Reginaldo (Corinthians); Guilherme Tavares and Guilherme Lobato (So Caetano)

CORINTHIANS: Alan Gobetti; Lo Mana, Lucas Belezi (Joo Pedro), Robert Renan and Luis Mandaca; Reginaldo, Keven Vinicius (Richard), Riquelme (Ryan) and Cau (Felipe Augusto); Matheus Arajo (Arthur Sousa) and Giovane (Murillo).

Technician: Diogo Siston

SO CAETANO: Joo Victor; Chady, Guilherme Tavares, Anthony and Gustavo Gameiro; Victor Ferezim, Arthur (Edney), Kaique and Vinicius Gabriel (Wallace Lucas); Carlos Eduardo (Italo) and Guilherme Lobato (Kevin Kaue).

Technician: Vinicius Campos

See more at: Corinthians and Corinthians U-20 base.