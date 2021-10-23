Corinthians discloses related to duel against Internacional with embezzlement; see list

Corinthians confirmed this Saturday afternoon the list of related players for Sunday’s game, at 4 pm, against Internacional. For the away game, coach Sylvinho will have important absences.

The team will not be able to count on defender João Victor, suspended for the third yellow card. On the other hand, Timon has the return of Fagner, who was also suspended from Majestic for the same reason.

In the absence of João Victor, it was expected that Léo Santos would appear on the list, but the athlete was not selected by Sylvinho. Thus, the only two defenders on the list are Gil and Raul Gustavo. New to the list is goalkeeper Carlos Miguel, listed for the first time.

The team continues to have to deal with the absence of Willian, who is recovering from a thigh injury. The rest of the “Magic Four” boosters are available for play.

Check out the related list for the game

Goalkeepers: Carlos Miguel, Cassio and Matheus Donelli

Sides: Fábio Santos, Fagner, João Pedro and Lucas Piton

Defenders: Gil and Raul Gustavo

Midfielders: Adson, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto, Vitinho and Xavier

Attackers: Gustavo Silva, Jô, Marquinhos and Róger Guedes

