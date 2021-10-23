Corinthians ends preparations for the match against Internacional; see likely lineup

This Saturday morning at CT Joaquim Grava, Corinthians completed the preparation for the game against Internacional. The match is valid for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship and takes place this Sunday, at 4 pm (in Braspilia).

As usual, this Saturday’s work began with the warm-up on Field 1. Soon after the initial activities, coach Sylvinho promoted a tactical training session with the athletes.

In the final part of the last training session before the important duel, the coach prepared another tactical activity. This time aiming to adjust the positioning and movement of the team that will play in the South this Sunday. Before finishing the preparation, the players practiced set pieces in attack and defense.

For the match against Internacional, Sylvinho has some absences. João Victor is the only one suspended, while Roni, Ruan Oliveira and Willian continue to recover from injuries. See all related here.

According to Flávio Ortega, a journalist for the sports channels at Disney, a possible Corinthians titleholder has: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Mosquito; Roger Guedes.

