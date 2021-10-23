Corinthians performs specific activities in the penultimate training session before visiting Internacional

Corinthians returned to CT Joaquim Grava this Friday morning to carry out the penultimate training session before facing Internacional, on Sunday, at 4 pm, away from home. The duel is valid for the 28th round of the Brasileirão.

This morning, the players started warming up on Field 4 and, in the sequence, they were divided by coach Sylvinho. The midfielders and attackers performed a job of passing, crossing and finishing. The activity of these players was led by assistants Doriva and Alex.

Sylvinho went to Field 3, along with the defenders and full-backs. The coach commanded specific work with these athletes. At the end of the activity, all players participated in a defensive set pieces training.

Corinthians ends its preparation to face Internacional this Saturday. The team returns to CT Joaquim Grava in the morning and, only later, will head to Rio Grande do Sul.

It is worth noting that Corinthians and Internacional have the same 40 points in the Brasileirão and, therefore, have a direct confrontation on Sunday. The team from Rio Grande do Sul, however, surpassed Timão and now occupies the sixth place in the table. Sylvinho’s team, extremely pressured by the fans, is in seventh place.

See more at: Corinthians Training, CT Joaquim Grava, Campeonato Brasileiro and Corinthians x Internacional.