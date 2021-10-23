Covid-19 is a seasonal infection associated with temperature and humidity, study suggests

Covid-19 can be classified as a seasonal infection associated with low temperatures and humidity, just like the flu. This is what a study conducted by researchers at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health, in Spain, points out.

The findings also suggest that airborne transmission also plays an important role in maintaining the number of cases of the disease. The results of the analysis were published in the journal Nature Computational Science on Thursday (21).

Understanding the behavior of the new coronavirus is essential for defining public policies and health measures to fight the disease. The seasonal profile of the influenza virus, which causes the common flu, for example, with greater circulation in the winter months, allows for the adoption of early annual vaccination campaigns, with the aim of minimizing the virus’ impacts on the population.

Regarding Covid-19, as it is a recent disease, researchers around the world are still trying to understand if the infection could have the same profile as the flu. The study carried out by researchers from Spain brings a new piece that reaffirms the similarity in relation to seasonality.

Use of computational models

The researchers analyzed the association of temperature and humidity in the early stages of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, in 162 countries on five continents. The analysis considered the period prior to changes in behavior and public health policy interventions against the infection.

The results show an inversely proportional relationship between the transmission rate (technically called R0) and the temperature and humidity indices on a global scale. Thus, higher transmission rates were associated with lower temperatures and humidity.

Based on this first result, specialists investigated, using computer models, how this association between climate and disease evolved over time and at different geographic scales.

According to the study, the first waves of the epidemic diminished as the temperature and humidity increased. On the other hand, the second wave increased as temperature and humidity decreased.

During the summer, this pattern was disrupted on all continents. According to the study, a possible explanation lies in factors such as the concentration of young people, increased tourism and use of air conditioning in the period.

Regarding the southern hemisphere, where the first records of the virus happened later than in the northern hemisphere countries, the impacts of temperature were more pronounced between 12°C and 18°C ​​and low levels of absolute humidity (between 4 and 12 grams per cubic meter).

“Our results, so far, classify Covid-19 as a seasonal, low-temperature infection and suggest an important contribution of the airway in the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, with implications for control measures,” says the article.