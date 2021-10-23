Covid-19: Pfizer says vaccine is 90% effective in children ages 5-11 | Vaccines

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 is safe and more than 90.7% effective in preventing infections in children aged 5 to 11 years, reported the US pharmaceutical this Friday (22). The company submitted the information to the Food and Drug Administration (US regulatory agency).

Scientists test the effect and safety of vaccines in children under 12 years old

The study followed 2,268 children aged 5 to 11 years who received two doses of vaccine or placebo, three weeks apart. Each dose was a third of the amount given to adolescents and adults.

According to the researchers, 16 children who received the placebo were infected with Covid-19, compared with three who received the immunizer.

In September, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that the vaccine is safe and induces an immune response in children in this age group.

Vaccine for the youngest

This week, the US government detailed the plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 years old. If the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine gains broad approval, the plan would ensure “it is distributed quickly and made available conveniently and equitably to families across the country,” the White House said in a statement, noting that regulatory agencies will study approval for independently.

In Brazil, the Pfizer vaccine can be applied to adolescents from 12 years of age. In June, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized the use of the immunizing agent in this age group and, in September, after coming and going, the Ministry of Health again authorized the vaccination of adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, even those without comorbidities, against Covid-19.