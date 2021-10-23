Crab fossil, which lived in the time of the dinosaurs, is found by researchers

Crab fossil has spent millions of years preserved in an amber, which originates from Myanmar in Asia. Scientists published about the finding in the journal Science Advances. This fossil refers to about 100 million years, that is, in the age of the dinosaurs.

Two things stand out in the finding: the first is that it is a fossil of a crab, an aquatic species; scientists believe that, in this period, the species was not entirely aquatic. The second is that it is the most complete ever identified.

Scientists performed a CT scan to study the fossil and identified all the parts that were completely preserved. Other fossils of the amber crustacean have already been found, but so preserved is, in fact, the first time.

The conditions enabled scholars to be able to study details of the fossil. Measuring only 5mm, one of the focuses of scientists is to identify if it was a puppy, was in adulthood and only had that respective size.

One of the scientists’ lines of study point out that the species called Cretapsara may be natural from fresh water and could live on land. Hence the explanation for it being an amber, which are tree resins.

The possibility of a migratory evolution of the species that has adapted to the land. This happened with the red crabs of Christmas Island. This species releases the chicks into the ocean and returns to land.

These dinosaur-era amber fossils are found in deposits in Kachin State, northern Myanmar. But the region has been the target of many controversies and interferences on the origins and ethics of extraction in the region.

The Society of Vertebrate Paleontology filed a request for a moratorium on research, which comes from Myanmar soon after the military took control of some of these respective amber mining areas.