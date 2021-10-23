Credit Suisse raises projection for Selic to 10.5% and lowers estimates for GDP – 10/22/2021 – Market

The recent deterioration in Brazil’s fiscal credibility has led Credit Suisse to project the Selic rate at 10.5% per annum in May next year, with the bank also raising its estimates for the IPCA hike and lowering the account for growth of Brazil in 2021 and 2022.

The Swiss lender now expects the Brazilian economy to grow 5% this year, against a previous projection of 5.3%. For 2022, the expectation is that the GDP (gross domestic product) will rise only 0.6%, against 1.1% previously estimated.

For the rise in consumer prices, Credit Suisse increased its forecast to a rate of 9.1% in 2021, against an advance of 8.7% forecast previously. For 2022, the expectation is that the IPCA will rise 5.5%, against 5.2% previously.

The projections were accompanied by more aggressive estimates for the domestic monetary tightening cycle. According to the private lender, the Central Bank will announce increases of 125 basis points in the basic interest rate at its next two meetings, with another increase of 100 basis points in February and another one of 75 basis points in March of next year. . If this scenario is confirmed, the Selic will reach 10.5% in March.

The revisions come after the government confirmed this week its intention to circumvent the spending ceiling to finance the social program that will replace Bolsa Família.

“A more active fiscal policy will demand a tighter monetary policy, making the economic scenario more challenging, with higher interest rates, weaker GDP growth, higher gross debt and higher inflation,” said Credit Suisse in a report signed by Solange Srour, chief economist at the bank in Brazil, and Lucas Vilela, economist.

The bank also warned of the possibility of downgrading Brazil’s debt ratings by credit rating agencies, since the spending ceiling is seen by them as an “important fiscal anchor”.

“There is no such thing as a free lunch,” said Credit Suisse experts.