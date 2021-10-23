Cruzeiro: administrative officials announce strike from Monday (25)

Employees at the administrative headquarters of Cruzeiro, which operates on Shopping Boulevard, in the eastern region of the capital, announced this Friday (22) that they will stop activities from next Monday (25), until the club’s board of directors take a position on the payment of salaries, which have been delayed for three months.

After Fox’s board of directors paid off part of the debt with the football department and with employees at the headquarters, administrative officials felt harmed and demanded a position from the top star.

According to the group, the respective managers have already been informed about the employees’ decision. Cruzeiro, in turn, informed that the management has not yet learned about the strike.

The group published the following statement:

“We hereby communicate that, given the situation of the administrative employees of Cruzeiro Esporte Clube, based at WeWork, we decided to suspend activities from 10/25/2021, until there is payment of one of our back wages and a definitive answer in relation to the others.

During all this time, we are fulfilling our obligations, without a real forecast of receipts by the board.

We know that we are an important part of the company, an area that supports the overall functioning of the Institution, but unfortunately, we are not being recognized.

Due to this situation of indifference, which affects not only us, but also our family members, we do not accept this situation.

We hope everyone’s understanding

Yours sincerely,

Administrative Collaborators of Cruzeiro Esporte Clube

Belo Horizonte, October 22, 2021.”

