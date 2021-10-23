Cruzeiro pays off payroll with employees at headquarters after threat of strike – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Light Press/Disclosure



Cruzeiro paid off a payroll that was open to employees at the club’s headquarters. Employees, in a statement this Thursday (21), showed dissatisfaction with the back wages and stated that they would halt activities at the Barro Preto and Campestre headquarters as of this Saturday (23).

As verified by Itatiaia, with the payment of a payroll, one month of work remains to be paid. Initially, employees would sit idly by until next Tuesday (26). But the period could be extended. When they communicated the strike, the employees said they would stop work “until there is an effective response regarding the late payments”.

They also complain that the negotiation between the board and businessmen from Cruzeiro is to pay only for the soccer area. “Due to this situation of negligence, which affects not only us, but also family members, we do not accept this situation”, concludes the statement from the employees of the headquarters of Cruzeiro.

In contact with the report this Thursday, Cruzeiro said: “As the Club makes the amounts available with partners, the pending issues with employees will be settled gradually.”

Player situation

After three days without training, Cruzeiro athletes ended the strike last Sunday (17), when they returned to their activities at Toca II. Even without having the guarantee of payment of back wages, the players decided to resume work aiming at the match against Avaí, scheduled for this Friday (22), in Santa Catarina.

In recent days, there were two meetings between the board and businessmen from Cruzeiro to discuss financial aid to pay off the arrears, but both ended without a definition. There are open amounts with players and employees of the club since 2020. In total, Cruzeiro owes more than R$ 9 million.

