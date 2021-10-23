Cruzeiro’s administrative sector will have employees’ strike for back wages | cruise

Faced with the non-receipt of back wages, workers in the administrative sector of Cruzeiro announced, this Friday, that they will go on strike from Monday. Employees will stop activities until one of the sheets is paid and there is a definitive answer about the situation.

Thus, collaborators from the financial, accounting, tax and equity sectors cross their arms next week. Since the beginning of the year, the administrative part of the club was physically relocated from Cruzeiro’s headquarters in Barro Preto to an office inside a mall in Belo Horizonte.

In a statement, the group stated that, even with the delays, it fulfills its obligations with the club.

– During all this time, we are fulfilling our obligations, without a real forecast of receipts by the board. We know that we are an important part of the company, an area that supports the overall functioning of the Institution, but unfortunately, we are not being recognized.

The complaint is that there is an “indifference” with these workers, who claim they no longer accept to live with the non-payment scenario.

“Due to this situation of indifference, which affects not only us, but also our family members, we do not accept this situation.”

This Friday, Cruzeiro paid part of the late salaries of employees of social clubs, in addition to Tocas I and II. According to the ge, the club settled the equivalent of one month of debt, but there are still others to be paid off. Because of this payment, the strike announced on Thursday is suspended.

Last week, the professional’s players expressed dissatisfaction with the situation of delays. They went on strike for four days. The board’s promise was that at least part of the amount would be paid this week.

A survey by Cruzeiro itself indicates that the celestial club needs around R$ 9 million to catch up on the maturities. The president of the club has been trying with business partners the amount to cover the back wages.