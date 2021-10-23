Cutting parliamentary expenses would help solve the spending ceiling impasse – 10/22/2021 – Market

The federal spending ceiling was introduced at the end of 2016 to establish the commitment to fiscal sustainability in the Federal Constitution and, in practice, limit the strong expansion of primary spending that had risen from 14% to around 20% of GDP, comparing up 1997 and 2016.

The introduction of the fiscal anchor was decisive for the subsequent improvement in financial conditions and the recovery of the Brazilian economy. Spending dropped to 19% of GDP in 2019. However, primary spending was not limited by the ceiling, as it was below it from 2017 to 2020 and probably in 2021.

As for 2022, there was a good chance that expenditure would continue its downward trajectory, due to high inflation and the end of expenses associated with the pandemic. It would also be the first year in which the ceiling would effectively represent a limit on federal spending.

The changes intended with the Proposal for Constitutional Amendment No. 23, of 2021, under analysis in the Chamber of Deputies, make the future fiscal scenario of the country a great unknown. The analysis of this scenario is for the next opportunity, but the effects on the financial conditions of the Brazilian economy are already evident, at the expense of the economic growth expected for 2022.

The proposal changes the ceiling rule to accommodate expenses that may exceed R$90 billion in the 2022 budget. The space is created by limiting the payment of court orders and court rulings and excluding the ceiling for the deferred amount. In addition, the proposal anticipates the change in the ceiling correction rule, scheduled for 2026, in order to expand the 2022 ceiling.

The motivation for the proposal, which seems to have support, is the need to accommodate in the 2022 ceiling the “unexpected” expenses with court orders, the expenses with the announced change in Auxílio Brasil and the strong demand for parliamentary amendments, including the rapporteur, since there will be general elections in 2022.

In fact, with such extra expenses, the burden of adjustment could not fall on the BRL 98.6 billion in discretionary expenses (without amendments), notably investment, already much sacrificed since 2016. However, it would also be possible to cut expenses with amendments, especially those of the rapporteur, and excluding from the ceiling R$ 16.2 billion in court orders of the former Fundef, as defended by the Independent Fiscal Institution.

The main point to highlight, however, is another. Was there an error in the design of the ceiling or was there a lack of complementary provisions to support it?

The initial version of the ceiling did not foresee how to trigger the adjustment measures (“triggers”) when the ceiling was threatened. It wouldn’t be difficult to fix this problem. Provision of Constitutional Amendment No. 109, of 2021, tried, but chose a condition only achievable when the functioning of the public machinery was already compromised.

As for the measures aimed at supporting the roof, they did not come. The ceiling aims to limit expenditures, but also to clarify priorities and lead to action compatible with the choices. If, throughout the term of the ceiling, lower priority expenses had been controlled and/or the activation of “triggers” made possible, the investment would not have been sacrificed so much and, perhaps, the “choice of Sofia” to meet the vulnerable population.

Even more. Measures were taken that made it difficult for the roof to survive rather than sustain it. For example, constitutional changes have increased the weight of parliamentary amendments within discretionary spending, further reducing fiscal management’s room for maneuver.

Anyway, the current situation of the roof is not the work of fate. It resulted from a set of actions and inactions. The rule persisted in its essence as long as it did not represent an effective expenditure limit, although it played an important role in shaping expectations regarding fiscal sustainability. But when the limit reached…