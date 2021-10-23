Daughter of Paul Walker Marries and Takes to the Altar by Vin Diesel – Famous

Meadow Walker and Vin Diesel (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Meadow Walker,



daughter of



Paul Walker



, married with



Louis Thornton-Allanno



and was taken to the altar by



Vin Diesel.



Last Friday (10/22), the 22-year-old girl thrilled her followers by sharing images of the ceremony.

The model posted a video of her wedding on



Instagram



. “We are married,” he wrote in the post. The event took place at the beginning of the month in the Dominican Republic, in the presence of family and friends.

Actor Vin Diesel, the bride’s godfather, accompanied her to the altar in place of her father, who died in a car accident in 2013. Both were part of the cast of



Fast and furious



. Another star of the film, the American actress and model



Jordan Brewster



he also attended the newlyweds at the seaside ceremony.

After the “yes” from the lovebirds, everyone went to a candlelit dinner and a lively party. The decision to marry took place just two months after the couple confirmed their engagement. In August, the lovebirds released a video on the same social network showing the beautiful diamond ring.

Diesel and Walker starred in the franchise’s first seven films



Fast and furious



, and the actor always pays tribute to his friend and his daughter, whom he considers to be his family.