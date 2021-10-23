David Luiz trains with the ball at Flamengo and encourages him to come back

Defender David Luiz went to the field this Friday and trained with the other Flamengo teammates in part of the activity. The player has recovered from a thigh injury suffered against Barcelona at the end of September, and has shown smiles in training.

Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

Flamengo’s coaching staff talked about giving David Luiz a few minutes in the derby against Fluminense, this Saturday, but first they wanted to observe the player in collective activities. If you prefer to be cautious, the defender will only return against Atlético-MG, next Saturday.

The absence of Gabigol, who sprained his right ankle, and Filipe Luis, suspended, in the game against his rival for the Brazilian Nationals, is certain. It is even possible that Renato Gaúcho preserves some worn-out titleholders.

The club took the opportunity to do more thorough work with David Luiz, who hadn’t played since May. The medical department and physical trainers invested in gaining muscle mass and power for the player to acquire strength and speed.

David Luiz was satisfied with Flamengo’s methodology and is excited to be able to help the team again in the final stretch of the season. He played only one game alongside Rodrigo Caio, and can only play in the Brazilian Nationals and in the Libertadores final. There would be 14 games in total up for grabs until December.