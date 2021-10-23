Davis sends message to Russell Westbrook towards Lakers second game

nba_davis_manda_recado_to_russell_westbrook_ruo_to_second_game_of_lakers

Westbrook’s first signs with the Lakers are not looking so good, but he deserves time to adjust to a new team. The Lakers won’t leave him alone while he finds out. He has the full support of his teammates. Anthony Davis believes Westbrook doesn’t need to do much.

“I think he needs to be himself,” Davis said after Tuesday’s game. “I think a lot of times, and even in the pre-season, he wants to involve everyone and, with good reason, that’s what he does. He has a triple-double average, so he wants to give his assists and get the guys to play, which opens the way for him. But a lot of times, when he’s got his way open for a platter or a dunk, he’s trying to get through, so we just want him to be himself, be aggressive, be Russell Westbrook, be the reason we traded for you.

“Once he does that, everyone will figure out how to play him. So it’s a learning experience and like I said, it’s Game 1, our first game and we’re going to build around it and make it more comfortable where it can have those games that we’re used to. ”

Vogel thinks the same way as Davis

Coach Frank Vogel also agrees with Anthony Davis. In his post-game interview, he also said he wanted Russ to be more aggressive.

“It’s hard when you’re used to being the guy who has the ball most nights so you can play against others like Bron and AD. So it’s a little different for him. adaptation.”

We want him to be aggressive. This part is easy. He will remain aggressive, he will remain in attack mode. It’s just finding out the teammates around you and it will happen.”

Russ will have the chance this Friday to show that he understands that he simply needs to play the game he is used to. The rest comes with time.

