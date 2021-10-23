DDR5 memories will be up to 60% more expensive than DDR4 memories

It should take about 2 years for prices to adjust compared to the previous generation

A time of many changes in high-end hardware is coming with the new processors Alder Lake, new Intel 600 motherboards and new memories. However, according to expectations, this can also weigh on the customer’s pocket, as only the new DDR5 memories must cost up to 60% more than current DDR4 memories.

as the Tom’s Hardware he also mentions, cutting-edge technology never hits the market for prices considered low, and with the new DDR5 memories it would be no different, especially at this time when we experience instability in stocks and parts. MSI itself has already shared its thoughts on this arrival with high prices.

“Historically, the latest memory technology has always generated a 30-40% premium price increase over the previous generation. However, this time around, the DDR5 includes additional components that have increased costs even further. 50-60% increase in premium value compared to DDR4 at launch. Typically, it takes about 2 years to reach price parity with previous generations and we expect trends to remain similar with DDR5 modules as well.” — Sara Lin, MSI

Memory vendors including G.Skill, Galax and TeamGroup are already showcasing their DDR5 memory products. However, the brands have not disclosed the price of these components so far, adding more uncertainty to the market. Furthermore, as mentioned earlier, the global shortage of semiconductors also makes us believe that DDR5 memories, prior, will not be widely available – which throws the price even higher.



The first DDR5 memory kits are to be released in parallel with Intel’s first 12th Generation Alder Lake processors. If that’s correct, the new components will be introduced on November 4th, the official release date and sales embargo for Intel Alder Lake CPUs and Z690 motherboards.

What we know so far is that the new series of Intel Z690 motherboards will include support for both the DDR4 and DDR5 standards, but not through a single-board design. In other words, customers will have to choose between current or new memory technology before upgrading their PCs.

