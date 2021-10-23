De Niro vince ex in court and he won’t have to share his fortune

The American court ruled yesterday, in the appeals court, that the ex-wife of Robert De Niro, Grace Hightower, will not be entitled to half of the money, about US$ 500 million (R$ 2.8 billion, in today’s quotation ), which the actor won in Hollywood and commercial ventures after the divorce.

Hightower argued that a 2004 prenuptial agreement he struck with the 78-year-old star entitled him to half of his earnings from when they were together — on the grounds that they are marital assets to be shared equally.

But the Appellate Division rejected the arguments, upholding a lower court decision in February of this year.

However, Grace will walk away with a few million under the prenuptial agreement, which says the pair should sell the $20 million home they lived in together and invest $6 million. $34.2 million) to buy a house of her choice where she can live with her two children.

In addition, under the terms of the prenuptial agreement, De Niro has agreed to pay her $1 million ($5.7 million) a year in child support until she remarries or one of them dies.

De Niro and Hightower were together for 20 years on a five-year hiatus after they first divorced in 2003, but renewed their vows and remarried a year later, and had two children together: Helen, 9; and Elliot, 23.