De Niro wins in court and won’t have to share a 2.8 billion reais fortune with ex – Monet

Robert De Niro, 78, won’t have to share the $500 million (about R$2.8 billion) fortune with ex-wife Grace Hightower. A US appeals court upheld a lower court decision that had already rejected the woman’s request in February.

The 66-year-old socialite argued at the time that De Niro should divide the declared equity equally because of the property-sharing agreement made in 2004 (when they got married for the second time); the two were married for the first time in 1997. The information was published by the Daily Mail this Friday (22).

“The husband’s income obtained during the marriage and other commercial assets acquired during the period are his separate assets”, points out the court decision in favor of the ‘The Irishman’ star.

Despite the decision, De Niro is expected to continue paying $1 million (BRL 5.6 million) a year in child support to Grace Hightower until one of them dies – or the woman remarries.

In addition to the pension, the prenuptial agreement will already guarantee millions of dollars to the ex-wife, according to the publication. De Niro will have to sell his home, valued at $20 million (R$113 million), in order to free up $6 million (R$34 million) in net worth for his ex-wife.

When he sued for half of the $500 million fortune, Grace claimed that the amount had been accumulating steadily since 2004, when they were married, thanks to the 38 films he recorded during the period and the earnings of his 34 companies. The division would then be an implicit breach in the prenuptial agreement, but which ended up being rejected by the courts.

Among the developments that De Niro is a partner in are the restaurants of the trendy Nobu chain, the restaurants of the Tribeca Grill chain, a hotel and a film and television production company.

Robert De Niro and Grace Hightower had two children together: 9-year-old Helen; and Elliot, 23. In addition, the star is the father of four more children, the result of previous relationships.