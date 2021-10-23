Dedé reveals a scolding in Arrascaeta after half ‘varzear’ in training

Defender Dedé, currently without a club, said that, despite admiring Arrascaeta’s talent since the beginning of the Uruguayan’s spell at Cruzeiro, he has already had to scold the midfielder. The defender said that the hard work was necessary after a training session in which the Flamengo player now seemed uninterested.

In Dedé’s opinion, Arrascaeta seemed a bit “flying” when he arrived at Cruzeiro and had not yet been questioned for that. The defender understands that the reprimand had an effect, as Arrascaeta’s performances improved after the episode.

“He arrived at the cruise ship in Uruguay and people would leave. I gave him an arrival. I said: ‘You have to be the 10th in Uruguay, you have potential.’ player of his level in the national team,” Dedé said in an interview with “Charla Podcast”.

“It was on a day when Arrascaeta ‘swept’ in training. Bruno Rodrigo gave him a call. Arrascaeta in the starting lineup, retreated from midfield to Fábio, out of nowhere, because someone spoke to him. Me and Bruno Rodrigo left training, angry. The other day, Deivid [treinador] gathered the group to talk to Arrascaeta and he didn’t care, ‘no expression’. I don’t know if I was sad, if I felt. And I went and said that he had the potential to stand out in the world, that he had to play in Uruguay, that the national team had to miss him. I don’t know if it was a coincidence, but after that, it clicked,” he continued.

In the same interview, Dedé praised Arrascaeta, who he considers one of the best players he has ever played with. The defender referred to the Uruguayan as a “phenomenon” and said he was betting on his success at Flamengo, as he is not usually bothered by criticism or a pressured environment.

“He thanked me right away. It’s a ‘showy’ simplicity, the kid is a pic*. After I talked to him, he scored the winning goal. I thought: ‘He’s going to enter the club’s history very quickly.’ . He’s the greatest foreigner in history. It’s sinister, one of the best I’ve played. More commitment was needed,” he said.

“Arrascaeta is a phenomenon. I called him ‘without expression’. The game is going on, you don’t know if he’s happy, sad. Out of nowhere, he makes an absurd move. Kick, submission: absurd. First, ball rolled, plate, ball on high. Take a hit. He’s also good at taking the ball, very fast in tackling […] I already knew I was going [dar certo no Flamengo]. It has a lot of personality. I’ve played with him being booed and he was the best on the field, so he doesn’t feel it (pressure). And look at Flamengo’s cast,” he concluded.