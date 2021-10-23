Diesel price approaches R$ 5 per liter at service stations, says ANP – 10/22/2021 – Market

The average price of diesel oil rose slightly this week and is close to breaking the barrier of R$ 5 per liter for the first time, according to the weekly price survey by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels).

According to the agency, the product was sold this week, on average, at R$4.983 per liter, 0.1% higher than last week. In the North region, the product can already be found at more than R$ 6.40 — the highest price, R$ 6.420, was detected by the ANP in Cruzeiro do Sul (AC).

Mandatory in large urban centers, the S-10 diesel, which has a lower sulfur content, is being sold, on average, at R$ 5.048 per liter.

The rise in the price of diesel this week led to a stoppage of fuel transport companies in Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro, with effects on the renewal of stocks at gas stations in both states.

It has also been fuel for the dissatisfaction of truckers, who promise a stoppage on November 1 to demand action from the government, which announced this Thursday (21) an aid of R$ 400 for the category in an attempt to cool down.

According to the ANP, the average price of gasoline rose another 0.6% this week, with transfers from the 7.2% readjustment promoted by Petrobras on the last 9th. The average price at Brazilian service stations was R$6.361 per liter.

Readjusted on the same day, and also by 7.2%, the price of the gas cylinder also remained high at resellers, rising 1.5%, to R$ 101.96. The price of hydrated ethanol rose 1.1%, to an average of R$ 4.875 per liter.

The rise in fuel prices is one of the main pressure factors on Brazilian inflation, which in September accelerated to 1.16%, the biggest increase for the month since the beginning of the Real Plan, breaking the symbolic double-digit barrier in the accumulated result. 12 months.

The market still sees great pressure on domestic prices, given the recovery of international oil prices and the devaluation of the real, which in the last two days was heavily impacted by the proposed spending ceiling to finance the government’s electoral program.

According to Abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers), a liter of gasoline in Brazilian refineries is currently R$ 0.50 less than the international price. In the case of diesel, the difference is R$ 0.68 per liter.

This Thursday (21), President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) admitted the possibility of new adjustments by announcing a program to help truck drivers. “Are there going to be new fuel readjustments? We certainly will. Why am I going to deny this? We are looking for a solution,” stated the president.

Petrobras has repeated that it maintains its policy of aligning prices with the international market, but without passing on international market volatility to the consumer. The policy has been generating sector alerts about market shortage risks.

Distributors claim that the state-owned company is passing on to the private sector the responsibility for carrying out the imports necessary to supply the market, but the difference with international prices increases the risk of this type of operation.