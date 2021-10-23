Discover 10 amazing pools around the world | Tourism and Travel

With infinity edge, more than 60 meters deep, by the sea… The g1 gathered photos of 10 amazing pools around the world.
Model swims in a clear acrylic pool set between two apartment blocks in Embassy Gardens, London. — Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP
Opened in April 2021, the Sky Pool (Sky Pool, in free translation) is located on the tenth floor, 35 meters high, between two blocks of a cluster of luxury buildings in south-west London, UK. It is transparent and residents can swim from building to building. See more details in the video:
Diver at Deep Dive Dubai, the deepest pool in the world, in the UAE, in photo July 2021 — Photo: Deep Dive Dubai via Reuters
Deep Dive Dubai (Dive Dubai, in free translation) is 60.02 meters deep and has 14.6 million liters of water, equivalent to 6 Olympic swimming pools. Recognized as the deepest pool in the world by the Guinness Book, it is located in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.
Guests at Marina Bay Sands ‘Infinity Edge’ Pool in August 2013 — Photo: Studio Sarah Lou via Flickr
One of the big attractions at the Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore, the place’s “infinity-edge” pool helped the style become a trend. The visual sensation happens because its side ends in a waterfall at the top of the building.
Swimming pool sits on top of Marina Bay Sands in Singapore — Photo: Roslan RAHMAN / AFP
‘Tchibum’ between one flight and another
Swimming pool is inside the Oryx hotel, at Qatar’s Hamad international airport — Photo: Oryx Airport Hotel/Publishing
Are you going to dive between one scale and another? This pool is located in an activities and recreation center located in the Oryx hotel, which is inside Qatar’s Hamad International Airport and has a luxurious look.
Swimming pool is inside the Oryx hotel, at Qatar’s Hamad international airport — Photo: Oryx Airport Hotel/Publishing
Swimming pool at the San Alfonso del Mar resort, in Algarrobo, southern Chile — Photo: San Alfonso del Mar/Publishing
A leading representative for Latin America: the pool at the San Alfonso del Mar resort in Chile is over 1 km long and has 250,000 cubic meters of water – one of the largest in the world. Guests can swim in the smaller pools that surround it, but swim in this immensity – for that, the resort offers boats and other types of activities.
Satellite view of the San Alfonso del Mar resort pool — Photo: Reproduction/Google Earth
Red pool at The Library hotel in Thailand — Photo: Press Release/The Library
We are used to the traditional look of the pools, with a blue background. The Library hotel, which is in Thailand, preferred a bolder style to attract tourists.
The red color is even more impressive with the contrast of the ocean view and can look terrifying.
View of the red pool at The Library hotel in Thailand — Photo: Press Release/The Library
Bondi Icebergs Swimming Club’s seaside swimming pool — Photo: Publicity/Bondi Icebergs Swimming Club
The Bondi Icebergs swimming club, located in Australia, has a swimming pool by the sea – so close that the waves occasionally invade the swimmers’ space.
Bondi Icebergs Swimming Club’s seaside swimming pool — Photo: Publicity/Bondi Icebergs Swimming Club
To catch a wave (artificial)
Crowd of bathers had fun in a wave pool in Fuyang — Photo: Reuters
It’s not just at sea that you can catch a wave. A space in Fuyang, in Anhui province, China, attracts sunbathers to pools with artificial waves. In 2016, a crowd of bathers, many of them wearing life jackets, filled the space.
View of the Four Seasons Serengeti resort pool — Photo: Four Seasons/Courtesy
The Four Seasons resort, one of the most famous in the world, has a space in the Serengeti National Park in northern Tanzania. The pool in one of the accommodations is in front of a drinking fountain and the presence of animals, such as elephants, is one of the attractions.
View of the pool at the Four Seasons Serengeti resort with elephants passing in the background — Photo: Four Seasons/Publishing
Swimming pool at the Hanging Gardens of Bali luxury hotel, in Indonesia — Photo: Hanging Gardens of Bali/Publishing
The luxury hotel Hanging Gardens of Bali, in Indonesia, “stacked” two pools surrounded by greenery and bet on the “infinity edge” look, with a waterfall on the side.
Swimming pool at the Hanging Gardens of Bali luxury hotel, in Indonesia — Photo: Hanging Gardens of Bali/Publishing