Discover 10 amazing pools around the world | Tourism and Travel

With infinity edge, more than 60 meters deep, by the sea… The g1 gathered photos of 10 amazing pools around the world.

RANKING: the most powerful passports in the world and where Brazil fits

Tickets abroad are still up to 28% cheaper than in 2019

1 of 17 Model swims in a clear acrylic pool set between two apartment blocks in Embassy Gardens, London. — Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP Model swims in a clear acrylic pool set between two apartment blocks in Embassy Gardens, London. — Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP

Opened in April 2021, the Sky Pool (Sky Pool, in free translation) is located on the tenth floor, 35 meters high, between two blocks of a cluster of luxury buildings in south-west London, UK. It is transparent and residents can swim from building to building. See more details in the video:

VIDEO: Transparent suspended pool connects two blocks in a development in England

2 of 17 Diver at Deep Dive Dubai, the world’s deepest pool, in the UAE, in photo July 2021 — Photo: Deep Dive Dubai via Reuters Diver at Deep Dive Dubai, the deepest pool in the world, in the UAE, in photo July 2021 — Photo: Deep Dive Dubai via Reuters

Deep Dive Dubai (Dive Dubai, in free translation) is 60.02 meters deep and has 14.6 million liters of water, equivalent to 6 Olympic swimming pools. Recognized as the deepest pool in the world by the Guinness Book, it is located in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

JOIN GUINNESS: World’s tallest man and world’s shortest woman meet

World’s tallest man and world’s shortest woman meet ‘Smallest cow in the world’ becomes a tourist attraction in Bangladesh

See more details in the video:

VIDEO: Divers can reach 60 meters in the world’s deepest pool

3 of 17 Guests at Marina Bay Sands ‘Infinity Edge’ Pool in August 2013 — Photo: Studio Sarah Lou via Flickr Guests at Marina Bay Sands ‘Infinity Edge’ Pool in August 2013 — Photo: Studio Sarah Lou via Flickr

One of the big attractions at the Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore, the place’s “infinity-edge” pool helped the style become a trend. The visual sensation happens because its side ends in a waterfall at the top of the building.

4 of 17 Swimming pool sits on top of Marina Bay Sands in Singapore — Photo: Roslan RAHMAN / AFP Swimming pool sits on top of Marina Bay Sands in Singapore — Photo: Roslan RAHMAN / AFP

‘Tchibum’ between one flight and another

5 of 17 Swimming pool is inside the Oryx hotel, at Qatar’s Hamad International Airport — Photo: Oryx Airport Hotel/Publishing Swimming pool is inside the Oryx hotel, at Qatar’s Hamad international airport — Photo: Oryx Airport Hotel/Publishing

Are you going to dive between one scale and another? This pool is located in an activities and recreation center located in the Oryx hotel, which is inside Qatar’s Hamad International Airport and has a luxurious look.

6 of 17 Swimming pool is inside the Oryx hotel, at Qatar’s Hamad International Airport — Photo: Oryx Airport Hotel/Publishing Swimming pool is inside the Oryx hotel, at Qatar’s Hamad international airport — Photo: Oryx Airport Hotel/Publishing

7 of 17 Swimming pool at the San Alfonso del Mar resort, in Algarrobo, southern Chile — Photo: San Alfonso del Mar/Publishing Swimming pool at the San Alfonso del Mar resort, in Algarrobo, southern Chile — Photo: San Alfonso del Mar/Publishing

A leading representative for Latin America: the pool at the San Alfonso del Mar resort in Chile is over 1 km long and has 250,000 cubic meters of water – one of the largest in the world. Guests can swim in the smaller pools that surround it, but swim in this immensity – for that, the resort offers boats and other types of activities.

8 of 17 Satellite view of the San Alfonso del Mar resort pool — Photo: Reproduction/Google Earth Satellite view of the San Alfonso del Mar resort pool — Photo: Reproduction/Google Earth

9 of 17 Red pool at The Library hotel, Thailand — Photo: Press Release/The Library Red pool at The Library hotel in Thailand — Photo: Press Release/The Library

We are used to the traditional look of the pools, with a blue background. The Library hotel, which is in Thailand, preferred a bolder style to attract tourists.

The red color is even more impressive with the contrast of the ocean view and can look terrifying.

To rent at the ‘precinho’… House from the movie ‘Scream’ for $5 on Halloween

10 of 17 View of the red pool at The Library hotel in Thailand — Photo: Press Release/The Library View of the red pool at The Library hotel in Thailand — Photo: Press Release/The Library

11 de 17 Bondi Icebergs Swimming Club’s seaside swimming pool — Photo: Publicity/Bondi Icebergs Swimming Club Bondi Icebergs Swimming Club’s seaside swimming pool — Photo: Publicity/Bondi Icebergs Swimming Club

The Bondi Icebergs swimming club, located in Australia, has a swimming pool by the sea – so close that the waves occasionally invade the swimmers’ space.

12 of 17 Bondi Icebergs Swimming Club’s seaside swimming pool — Photo: Publicity/Bondi Icebergs Swimming Club Bondi Icebergs Swimming Club’s seaside swimming pool — Photo: Publicity/Bondi Icebergs Swimming Club

To catch a wave (artificial)

13 of 17 Crowd of bathers enjoyed themselves in a wave pool in Fuyang — Photo: Reuters Crowd of bathers had fun in a wave pool in Fuyang — Photo: Reuters

It’s not just at sea that you can catch a wave. A space in Fuyang, in Anhui province, China, attracts sunbathers to pools with artificial waves. In 2016, a crowd of bathers, many of them wearing life jackets, filled the space.

14 of 17 View of the swimming pool at the Four Seasons Serengeti resort — Photo: Four Seasons/Courtesy View of the Four Seasons Serengeti resort pool — Photo: Four Seasons/Courtesy

The Four Seasons resort, one of the most famous in the world, has a space in the Serengeti National Park in northern Tanzania. The pool in one of the accommodations is in front of a drinking fountain and the presence of animals, such as elephants, is one of the attractions.

15 of 17 View of the swimming pool at the Four Seasons Serengeti resort with elephants passing in the background — Photo: Four Seasons/Publishing View of the pool at the Four Seasons Serengeti resort with elephants passing in the background — Photo: Four Seasons/Publishing

16 of 17 Swimming pool at the luxury hotel Hanging Gardens of Bali, Indonesia — Photo: Hanging Gardens of Bali/Publishing Swimming pool at the Hanging Gardens of Bali luxury hotel, in Indonesia — Photo: Hanging Gardens of Bali/Publishing

The luxury hotel Hanging Gardens of Bali, in Indonesia, “stacked” two pools surrounded by greenery and bet on the “infinity edge” look, with a waterfall on the side.