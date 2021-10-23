Distributed throughout Brazil, new volleyball forces want to surprise in the Men’s Superliga | volleyball

With the gym routine returning to normal, with the presence of the public in the stands and a short Olympic cycle starting, the Men’s Volleyball Superliga brings news among the participating clubs. The competition gained a strong representative in the Northeast, a rookie in the Midwest, and a new force in the Southeast of Brazil.

Natal won a team to cheer on: the current two-time Superliga champion moved from Taubaté to Rio Grande do Norte and underwent major changes in the squad for this season – he no longer has Olympic champion stars, but still has Argentine coach Carlos Weber on the bench at command. Still adapting to the city, the team has the libero Thales, the central Riad and the opposite Felipe Roque as the main players.

The Superliga 2021/2022 season will start

– The adaptation was very good. It’s clearly a completely new structure, starting from scratch. But we had an excellent reception, a wonderful city and a total willingness to bring out the best in everyone. It’s a challenge for each person on the team and for the city that hosts the two-time Superliga champion – summarizes the coach.

Libero Thales is also part of the squad, and highlights the importance of a team from the Northeast to compete in the Superliga.

– All the people in the region that I talk to emphasize that there was a great lack of the sport, as the people all love volleyball. I think it can be a gateway for other teams to come to the region, establish roots and bring sponsors and audiences. Whenever I played here, the gyms were full and I think it has everything to work out – highlights Thales.

With a reduced budget and no big stars, the coach doesn’t put Natal among the favorites this season.

– We have a young and competitive team with a lot of potential. A tall group that certainly has a lot to evolve, and I’m sure that will happen. We are not favorites for the title, but I want us to be protagonists from the first to the last round. We are working hard for this – concludes Weber.

Goiás is celebrating. For the first time, a team from the state will compete in the Superliga. The project, which is managed by Olympic champion Dante, was based in Anápolis, but formed a partnership with the Goiás football team and moved to Goiânia.

Dante celebrates the team’s achievement by playing in the main volleyball league in Brazil.

– The expectation is great, it’s a huge challenge. It is a homogeneous team, with very experienced and younger players, but a very warrior team. The coach, Marcão, is the current Superliga B champion and brings his experience. It is important to promote volleyball, we are very excited to represent our state for the first time – he declares.

Another team that gained prominence was the young team from Guarulhos. In the third year of the project, the team led by Guilherme Novaes reached the final of the Campeonato Paulista and played a tough match against Campinas, who ended up with the title.

A seasoned team, led by the experienced Sandro and Renato Pato, and which in Paulista had as a highlight the opposite Franco – who scored 37 points in the first game of the State final.

– A secret, which isn’t really a secret, it’s a lot of work for our team, everyone wanting to learn, everyone knows how to listen. And everyone believes a lot in what is passed by the technical committee. We have a game plan, we stick to what the technical committee tells us, and we believe a lot. We are very happy for the placement of the team in the Campeonato Paulista, which was very even and we left very qualified teams behind – analyzed the athlete.

Guilherme Novaes, the team’s coach, points out Minas, Cruzeiro and Campinas as the favorites for the title, but promises that his squad will be hard work this season.