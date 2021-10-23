DJ Ivis is released from jail by Justice and population uprising

DJ Ivis he can already “celebrate”, the musician received from the Ceará Justice a new chance to start over. The singer was released from jail after four months in prison, indicted for domestic assault. According to Léo Dias, columnist for Metrópoles, the artist can respond to the process in freedom. This Friday (22), the famous man who was behind bars will say goodbye to his cell at any time. On social networks, through comments, Internet users are disgusted with the release.

Singer DJ Ivis was arrested on July 14, just over four months, after videos assaulting Pamella Holanda, his ex-partner, were leaked on the internet. The artist was arrested in Fortaleza, in a luxurious condominium and became one of the most talked about subjects in Brazil, surprising family, friends and fans for the strong scenes beating on his ex-wife. Currently, the musician is investigated for threats, bodily harm and injury in the sphere of domestic violence.

In an interview with Veja Magazine, Pamella Netherlands, ex-wife of DJ Ivis revealed why he didn’t denounce the singer before the videos leaked: “Leaving a relationship like this is very difficult. I was dependent on him financially and emotionally. I was very submissive. I only left the house if I went with him. I only did things if he let me. Without realizing it, I put myself in a vulnerable situation. I just regretted not having denounced him before”.

During the chat, very shaken, Pamella Holanda told that DJ Ivis was a rude and violent man and that she feels ashamed of herself: “Denouncing the various aggressions I suffered at the hands of my ex-husband Iverson de Souza Araújo, DJ Ivis, was the last drop of lover-whatever I had left. He was an explosive, coarse, brutal and violent person. My feeling is of shame for me and for my mother, who witnessed some of this violence”.

According to Holanda, she, her mother and daughter received numerous death threats, needing to hide as a form of protection: “The day before he was arrested, I had to leave the house myself, because my ex had stopped paying the installments and the construction company asked for the property back. To make matters worse, I received numerous threats on his fans’ social media. My mother and I were very scared. They said they were going to kill us and even threatened my daughter. I was hidden for over a month.”

Pamella breathed a sigh of relief when the videos were released, even though it was a crime and a delicate moment of exposure, the ex-wife of DJ Ivis reported that if it weren’t for the videos, no one would believe her version: “To this day there are some of my acquaintances here in Fortaleza, Ceará, who don’t know where I’m living. If it weren’t for the videos, I don’t think anyone would believe my story.”

At the time of the incident, DJ Ivis made a video showing regret, leaving a message for his ex-wife and fans: “I’m watching alone, trying to be strong, but there’s no more strength. I’m stopping by to say to each one of you, to you who are a mother, to you who are a daughter, to you who are a father, to you who are a family, to you, Pamella: I made a mistake, I admit my mistake. I’m hard to cry, I’ve been stoned a lot, but I always had to be strong. A lot of people have already tried to take me down, but I fell alone and I can’t go back”.

The decision to release Iverson de Sousa Araújo, DJ Ivis, was handed down by the Vara Única de Eusébio. The release permit has not yet been issued, so the singer will only say goodbye to the prison when the document arrives at the prison. The prison’s office hours for receiving documentation ended at 5:00 pm. Apparently the singer will be released this weekend, therefore, the license will be sent during the duty of the judiciary on Saturday, according to the TJCE.