DJ Ivis released after three months in prison for assaulting ex-wife Pamella Netherlands | Ceará

Singer Iverson de Souza Araújo, DJ Ivis, was released on Friday night (22), around 10:20 pm, after spending more than three months in the Irmã Imelda Lima Pontes prison, in the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza. Lawyers and family members attended the penitentiary to await his departure. In the late afternoon, the Single Court of the Comarca de Eusébio granted freedom to the artist.

DJ Ivis has been in jail since last July 14th. The singer was captured after videos were released where he appears beating his ex-wife Pamella Holanda, in an apartment where they both lived in Fortaleza.

DJ Ivis’ release was only granted after the defense’s seventh habeas corpus request. The last denied was given by the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Gilmar Mendes, on August 31st.

“Peaceful is the understanding of this Court in the sense that the need to protect the physical and psychological integrity of the victim who is in a situation of domestic violence, as is the case in the present case, constitutes a suitable basis for the decree of precautionary custody”, highlighted the decision of the STF.

Police arrest DJ Ivis at home for assaults against ex-wife Pamella Netherlands

The defense of DJ Ivis argued that there is no evidence to conclude that he would not comply with any protective measures other than the prison, sufficient to protect the psychophysical integrity of the victim. The request for revocation of preventive detention was denied by the Court of Justice of Ceará (TJCE) and by a minister of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).

On August 24, judges of the 1st Criminal Chamber of the TJCE also rejected the lawyers’ request.

DJ Ivis is arrested for assaulting his ex-wife: understand the case

Videos recorded by internal security cameras showed music producer Iverson de Souza Araújo, known as DJ Ivis, assaulting his ex-wife in front of his nine-month-old daughter, Pamella Holanda’s mother and friend Charles.

DJ Ivis became a defendant for the attacks committed against his ex-wife Pamella Holanda on August 16, after the Public Ministry of Ceará (MPCE) filed a complaint. The singer was indicted by the Civil Police of Ceará at the end of July.

The complaint presented to the Court and accepted by the Single Court of Eusébio pointed out that he committed physical, psychological, patrimonial and moral violence against his ex-wife.

‘I assume my mistake,’ said singer

DJ Ivis cries in apology to ex-wife Pamella Holanda, after assaults

On July 17, DJ Ivis’ lawyer released a video in which the singer apologized, assuming what he called a “mistake.”

“I’m watching alone, trying to be strong, but there is no more strength. I’m coming here to tell each one of you, for you who are a mother, for you who are a daughter, for you who are a father, for you who are family, for you, Pamella: I made a mistake, I admit my mistake”, says DJ Ivis in an excerpt of the recording.