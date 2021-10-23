DNA confirms that Marcos Araújo is the father of the youngest son of Pétala Barreiros – Famous

Petal Barreiros and Marcos Araújo (photo: Reproduction/Assembly/Instagram)

After a series of controversies between the digital influencer



Barreiros Petal



and her ex-husband,



Marcos Araújo



, owner of Audiomix, the influencer managed to prove through a DNA test that the entrepreneur is really the father of his youngest son,



Lucas



, nine months.

It is worth remembering that last month the three took the paternity test , and that it was attended by



Livia Andrade



, current girlfriend of the businessman.

According to the journalist



Erlan Bastos



, the exam shows that the result indicates the paternity rate is 99.99999999999%.

According to the document, the probability of paternity is more than 99%: “The paternity of Marcos Aurélio Santos de Araújo in relation to Lucas Jaime Barreiros, son of Pétala Gabriely Barreiros, cannot be excluded by the system of DNA polymorphisms in all loci analyzed, with a probability of paternity of 99.99999999999%”.

Although Petal and Marcos already have a child together, the



Lorenzo



, six years old, the businessman had not recognized Lucas, because the child was born when the couple was no longer together.

It is worth remembering that Araújo has been accused of assaulting and abusing the Petal since he was 14 years old and that is why, currently, he can no longer get close to his ex-wife. In addition, Lívia Andrade demanded a retraction after being accused by Pétala of having been the manager’s mistress while the two were still together.

Petal did not comment publicly on the DNA test result, but posted a photo on his Instagram with a verse in the caption: “For there is nothing hidden that will not be revealed, and nothing in secret that will not be brought to light of the day”.