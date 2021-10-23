Do you have a 2nd dose overdue? See appointments in Ribeirão Preto

The CoronaVac vaccine (Photo: Breno Esaki / Agência Saúde DF)

The Municipality of Ribeirão Preto opens, from 1:30 pm this Friday (22), the schedule for those who have the second dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus overdue.

There are 4,000 vacancies for those who have not completed the vaccination cycle with the CoronaVac, Astrazeneca and to do.

Interested parties should access the site from the city hall or call the following telephones: 3977-9441 and 3977-9442.

The schedule will be available to those who took the first dose on the following dates:

– Astrazeneca: people vaccinated up to 3/8

– Coronavac: people vaccinated until 9/26

– Pfizer: people vaccinated up to 10/2 and over 18 years old

Vaccination will take place this Saturday (23), from 8:30 am, at two stations in the city.

What to take?



– Official document with photo;

– CPF;

– Updated proof of address for Ribeirão Preto;

– File of Vaccinate completed;

– First dose vaccination card;

– Schedule protocol number.

bedridden people

Bedridden people can receive the immunizing agent at home, through the SAD (Home Care Service).

Just get in touch with the nearest health unit or at the SAD itself, by calling 3977-7111.